Hafiz Rashid/
/

RFK Jr. Unveils Disturbing Plan to Combat Bird Flu

Trump’s health secretary has proposed the worst idea, as egg prices continue to skyrocket.

RFK Jr. wears a blue suit while seated at a table next to Linda McMahon, with a name card in front of him.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. thinks that the bird flu should be allowed to spread unchecked to identify birds that could be immune.

Kennedy said in a recent Fox News interview that farmers “should consider maybe the possibility of letting it run through the flock so that we can identify the birds, and preserve the birds that are immune to it,” an idea that experts say would be dangerous and hurt the poultry industry.

“That’s a really terrible idea, for any one of a number of reasons,” Dr. Gail Hansen, a former state veterinarian for Kansas, told The New York Times.

Every new infection of the H5N1 virus is a chance that it will mutate and become more powerful and spread further, although it still hasn’t been proven to spread between people. But if it were allowed to spread through millions of birds, “that’s literally five million chances for that virus to replicate or to mutate,” Hansen said.

While Kennedy’s department doesn’t have any regulatory powers over farms, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins agrees.

“There are some farmers that are out there that are willing to really try this on a pilot as we build the safe perimeter around them to see if there is a way forward with immunity,” Rollins said on Fox News in February.

If this plan actually goes into effect, the virus would spread among a larger number of birds, putting more people and other animals at risk of infection. Right now, if a poultry farm has a positive test for the virus, it is reimbursed for culling its flocks to prevent its spread.

If the virus were allowed to spread on purpose, bird flu “infections would cause very painful deaths in nearly 100 percent of the chickens and turkeys,” Dr. David Swayne, a poultry veterinarian and former USDA employee, told the Times, adding that it would be “inhumane, resulting in an unacceptable animal welfare crisis.”

Kennedy isn’t even operating on the right information: He claimed in one interview that the virus didn’t seem to affect wild birds, but there are many documented cases of wild birds dying from H5N1. Kennedy also theorizes that some chickens and turkeys may be immune, but scientists say that poultry lacks the genes needed to resist the virus.

It seems that Kennedy’s pseudoscience is spreading unchecked as well. He’s already been putting his anti-vaccine beliefs into practice at HHS by curtailing multiple vaccine research projects and directing resources toward researching the debunked conspiracy that vaccines cause autism. His latest idea on the bird flu is dangerous and could end up having disastrous consequences for public health and U.S. agriculture.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Has a Terrifying Plan to End Future Court Losses

Donald Trump’s team is getting ready to make sure he always wins.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters on Air Force One
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump is planning to nominate troves of loyalist judges to the federal judiciary, and their confirmations will likely go off without a hitch, according to Politico.

Trump is likely to unveil his first round of judicial nominations in the coming weeks, four people familiar with the conversations told Politico Tuesday. During Trump’s first administration, a whopping 234 judges were confirmed, some of whom proved to be fierce loyalists willing to upend Trump’s legal battles—such as Judge Aileen Cannon, who has since been floated for a potential seat on the Supreme Court.

This time, Trump is looking for more judges willing to demonstrate their fealty, according to Mike Davis, who served as the former chief counsel to Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley.

“They’re going to be looking for even more bold and fearless judges,” said Davis, who assisted Trump’s first administration in taking fights to the Supreme Court. “Judges who have been battle-tested.”

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said that he expected this round of nominees to be more “ideologically extreme.”

“They will be MAGAs, basically. Given the trend of the end of the last Trump term, we’re heading over a cliff in terms of fringe right wing views. They will have a litmus test on steroids,” Blumenthal warned.

Trump’s plan to reshape the judiciary comes as federal judges have become one of the last stoppages for the administration’s onslaught of unlawful legislation and executive actions.

Trump saw a double whammy of losses on Tuesday, when a federal judge blocked the implementation of his policy that would effectively bar transgender people from serving in the U.S. military. Another federal judge ordered a pause on cuts to the United States Agency for International Development, arguing that Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency’s shuttering of the agency was likely unconstitutional because it had sidestepped congressional authority.

Separately, two federal judges have ruled that DOGE’s blanket dismissal of probationary federal employees was also illegal, setting the Trump administration scurrying to reinstate roughly 24,000 wrongfully terminated employees.

Over the weekend, Judge James Boasberg ordered a pause on Trump’s massive deportations under the Alien Enemies Act—but the administration continued undeterred, sending planefuls of people who the government claimed were gang members out of the country. When Boasberg accused Trump of defying a court order, the president called for him to be impeached. In a rare statement, Chief Justice John Roberts scolded Trump, saying that threatening to impeach judges wasn’t an “appropriate” response to disagreeing with a ruling.

But Trump has already begun to set the stage for outright ignoring the orders of any judges who rule against him, claiming that they must be biased. During an interview on Fox News Tuesday, Trump claimed he didn’t defy anything.

“I never did that, however we have bad judges. We have very bad judges. And these are judges that shouldn’t be allowed,” Trump said. The president claimed that Boasberg was a “lunatic” in any case that involved him.

Trump clearly hopes to flush out the judges who are willing to stand up to his legally dubious activity, while supplying more and more MAGAs to rubber-stamp his every whim.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Judge Deals Major Blow to Trump in Fight With Climate Groups—for Now

Trump’s EPA suffered a setback in its crusade targeting climate groups that received Biden grants.

Donald Trump points at the presidential podium in the White House, while Commerce Secretary Harry Lutnick stands beside him.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

A federal judge on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order against Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency, stopping it from eliminating three nonprofit grant agreements made under the Biden administration and seizing back the funding.

EPA head Lee Zeldin tried to eliminate the programs as part of his attack on Biden’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, which Congress established in the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022. Zeldin posited that the program, like every other one the Trump administration doesn’t like, was a source of waste and fraud. But Judge Tanya Chutkan viewed these claims as “vague and unsubstantiated assertions,” according to Reuters.

The ruling affects $13.97 million of grant funding awarded to Climate United, Coalition for Green Capital, and Power Forward Communities. Chutkan’s temporary restraining order prevents Citibank from transferring the grant money out of their accounts, despite the EPA order.

While this certainly isn’t over, Chutkan’s ruling offers the environmental nonprofits temporary respite.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump’s Next Round of Tariffs Will Be His Most Extreme—by a Longshot

Trump’s is planning a set of tariffs on trillions of dollars in imports.

Donald Trump
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump is planning to ramp up his ill-advised tariffs and place them on “trillions” of dollars in imports.

The Washington Post reports that most U.S. imports will get hit with the new fees on April 2, on a day Trump is calling “Liberation Day.” The news is causing shock waves among congressional Republicans and economists. Even White House officials are concerned, with discussions taking place involving Vice President JD Vance, aide Peter Navarro, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

“We don’t know exactly what they’re going to do, but from what they’re saying, it sounds functionally like new tariffs on all U.S. imports,” Joseph Politano, an economic policy analyst, told the Post.

The past few weeks of tariffs have upended the U.S. economy, hurting businesses and sending the stock market plunging. This new round of tariffs “seriously could make all of that look like a tempest in a teapot,” Politano said.

“It’s a liberation day for our country because we’re going to be getting back a lot of the wealth that we so foolishly gave up to other countries, including friend and foe,” Trump said on Monday.

Trump has pressed ahead with his tariffs despite criticism from the right, including his normal cheering section at Fox News. The network’s Maria Bartiromo snapped at Bessent in an interview on Tuesday, pointing out how businesses are upset with Trump’s economic decisions. Even Republican Senator Rand Paul has been trying to rally the rest of his party to come out against the tariffs. But none of that seems to be convincing the president, which means the worst is still yet to come for America’s economy.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Republican Rep. Sparks Fury After Telling Town Hall He Supports Musk

Representative Mike Flood of Nebraska was booed incessantly at his own town hall.

Rep. Mike Flood of Nebraska walks out of the Capitol.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Nebraska Representative Mike Flood was excoriated by the crowd at his own town hall on Tuesday for basically every position he took. When he told his constituents he supported Elon Musk, he was booed mercilessly.

“What makes Elon Musk a better person to audit our government for waste, fraud, and abuse than the inspectors general that Donald Trump fired?” one constituent asked Flood. “Elon Musk gets $40 billion a year in funding from the federal government. What makes you think he has no conflict of interest? … Do you think he would cut that before he would cut our Medicare, or our Social Security, or our jobs?”

“I support Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency,” Flood replied with a shrug before being overpowered by the voices of his enraged constituents. 

Flood also took serious heat for the GOP’s 180 on Ukraine, cozying up to Russia in a historic role reversal. 

“I do wanna say: shame,” one woman said to Flood. “Shame for your comment … that you said ‘President Zelenskiy’s approach today was disrespectful to President Trump and undermines the goal of bringing peace.’ … Shame on that.” The crowd roared in support. 

“I do believe that that White House meeting was a disaster, and I believe that President Zelenskiy should have signed that agreement,” Flood replied, to immediate boos.

The deep-red state crowd also began chanting, “Tax the rich.”

This is yet another installment in the string of tense, confrontational town halls that have occurred as Republicans have to answer for the actions of Trump and DOGE—actions that are directly hurting the people who put them in office.    

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Dealt Huge Blow as Judge Allows Mahmoud Khalil Case to Continue

The judge has ordered the case to be moved to New Jersey.

A protester holds up a sign that says, "Release Mahmoud Khalil" while standing outside the White House
Bryan Dozier/AFP/Getty Images
Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil will have his day in court.
U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman on Wednesday tossed the Trump administration’s attempt to dismiss Khalil’s case, instead transferring the case to New Jersey—where Khalil was first held in detention, and where he resided when his attorneys challenged his deportation—rather than Louisiana, where he had been sent.
The Manhattan-based judge agreed with the Justice Department that the case was outside of his jurisdiction, and did not rule on Khalil’s bid to be released on bail. Furman did, however, extend an order that explicitly bars the federal government from removing Khalil from the country. That will remain in effect until the federal court in New Jersey that the case is transferring to rules otherwise, according to Furman’s order.
Khalil, a Columbia graduate student who served as a negotiator for the pro-Palestine sit-in on campus last year, had challenged the legality of his arrest by plainclothes ICE agents earlier this month who refused to identify themselves. The agents took him into custody at his university-owned apartment, where they also threatened to arrest his wife, an eight-month pregnant American citizen, according to Khalil’s attorney Amy Greer. Khalil is a legal U.S. resident with no criminal history.
ICE claimed that they were acting on State Department orders to revoke Khalil’s student visa. But when notified by Greer that Khalil was in the U.S. as a permanent resident with a green card, the agency told her that they would be revoking that, instead.
“At the heart of this case is the important question of whether and under what circumstances the Government may rescind a person’s lawful permanent resident status and remove him from the United States,” Furman wrote in his order.
Khalil accused the federal government of violating his First Amendment right to free speech, arguing that the attempted deportation was an effort to “retaliate against and punish” him for participating in the Columbia protests against Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Khalil further accused the government of violating his Fifth Amendment right to due process.
“These are serious allegations and arguments that, no doubt, warrant careful review by a court of law; the fundamental constitutional principle that all persons in the United States are entitled to due process of law demands no less,” Furman wrote.
Trump officials have accused Khalil of “siding with terrorists,” but have failed to offer evidence connecting the graduate student to Hamas or other terrorist organizations. Speaking with CBS News on Sunday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed that being a negotiator for protesters was a “crime in and of itself,” and cited news footage of “vandalized” campus buildings as reason for nixing Khalil’s legal status.
Rubio could have been referring to the protest’s occupation of Hamilton Hall, an administrative building on Columbia’s campus that students have similarly occupied over the last several decades for various civil rights protests. Those include demonstrations against the Vietnam War and apartheid in South Africa. In 2024, students renamed the building “Hind’s Hall” in honor of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl who had been killed by the Israeli military that year.
Khalil referred to himself as a “political prisoner” in a letter dictated over the phone from the ICE detention center in Louisiana where he is being held. He accused both the Trump and Biden administrations of helping foment anti-Palestinian racism, and called out Columbia leadership for failing to come to his aid.
“The Trump administration is targeting me as part of a broader strategy to suppress dissent. Visa-holders, green-card carriers, and citizens alike will all be targeted for their political beliefs,” Khalil warned. “In the weeks ahead, students, advocates, and elected officials must unite to defend the right to protest for Palestine. At stake are not just our voices, but the fundamental civil liberties of all.”
This story has been updated.
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Reveals Stunning Reason Why He’s Bullying Canada

Donald Trump acknowledged he’s being harder on Canada than on America's adversaries.

Donald Trump gestures while speaking to reporters in the Kennedy Center
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trying to usurp Canada is becoming less and less of a joke to Donald Trump.

In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, the president claimed that the reason he’s so tough on America’s northern neighbor is because it’s “meant to be our fifty-first state.”

“You’re tougher with Canada than you are with our biggest adversaries. Why?” asked Laura Ingraham.

“Only because it’s meant to be our fifty-first state,” Trump said, when Ingraham attempted to interject. “No, no but listen to this for a second.”

“We need their territory. They have territorial advantage. We’re not going to let them get close to China, right?” pressed the Fox host.

“Look, I deal with every country—directly or indirectly. One of the nastiest countries to deal with is Canada,” Trump said about the longtime U.S. ally.

Trump then went on to take another jab at Canada’s former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, even though Trudeau was succeeded by Mark Carney last week.

“Now, this was Trudeau—good old Justin. I call him ‘Governor Trudeau.’ His people were nasty, and they weren’t telling the truth. They never tell the truth,” Trump said. “You know, they’d say, ‘We don’t charge,’ and they do, they charge tremendous.”

Trump’s tariff plans aren’t going over well with the American public. Instead, they have sparked fears that the country—which just last year had a strong economy—could be en route for a recession. Trump’s foreign policy, which involves a global trade war, has instigated unrest with some of America’s longest allies.

Trump has even admitted that his tariffs will destabilize the economy. Last week, he floated that the “little disruption” caused by his aggressive trade policies could go on for quite a bit longer, suggesting that Americans should model their economic projections on a 100-year model—like China—rather than assess his performance on a quarterly basis.

The market continued to tumble last week as Trump’s 25 percent levy on all steel and aluminum imports took effect, as well as our global allies’ retaliatory efforts.

In his exit message, Trudeau pleaded with the American public to see past Trump’s divisive agenda, which he argued was dropping America’s Western allies in favor of a rocky relationship with Russia.

“What do the American people think?” Trudeau said earlier this month. “How do Americans feel about jettisoning one’s friends and allies in favor of a country that has never wished Americans well, and continues to act in ways that harm the global economy and, specifically, the American economy and American values and principles?”

Edith Olmsted/
/

Elon Musk Freaks Out That People Are Bullying Him

Musk continues to insist he’s only doing “productive things.”

People protest against Elon Musk outside of a Tesla dealership in London, England
Ben Montgomery/Getty Images

Feeling more paranoid because of the Donald Trump administration? Don’t worry, Elon Musk is feeling it too.

The billionaire bureaucrat stopped by Fox News’s Hannity Tuesday on a victory lap from the successful return of two astronauts in a SpaceX capsule. But Musk got sidetracked whining about his Tesla dealerships being vandalized and alleging that he was the victim of a larger conspiracy—one led by people who wish to see him dead.

“It’s really come as quite a shock to me that there is this level of, really, hatred and violence from the Left,” Musk told Sean Hannity. “I always thought that the left, that Democrats were supposed to be the party of empathy, the party of caring, and yet they’re burning down cars, they’re firebombing dealerships, they’re firing bullets into dealerships, they’re just, you know, smashing up Teslas.

“Tesla is a peaceful company. We’ve never done anything harmful,” Musk said. “I’ve never done anything harmful. I’ve only done productive things.”

Musk claimed that the perpetrators must have a “mental illness thing going on here, because this doesn’t make any sense,” before suddenly claiming that all the acts were connected.

“I think there are larger forces at work as well. Because, I mean, who’s funding and who’s coordinating it? Because this is crazy. I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said.

Hannity surmised that Musk was being wrongly targeted and that his only crime was being aligned with Trump and identifying troves of supposed government waste, fraud, and abuse.

“It turns out when you take away people’s, you know, the money that they’re receiving fraudulently, they get very upset,” Musk said. “And they basically wanna kill me because I’m stopping their fraud and they wanna hurt Tesla, because we’re stopping the terrible waste and corruption in the government. And, well, I guess they’re bad people. Bad people do bad things.”

Unfortunately for Musk, Tesla is not just a “peaceful” company but the customer-facing branch of his corporate takeover of the U.S. government, which has seen essential lifesaving programs slashed and thousands of people out of work. And customer feedback can be harsh. Trump has even called it domestic terrorism.

Musk has managed to insulate himself from any criticism thus far by clinging to his so-called “productivity.” But in many cases, Musk’s productivity isn’t even real. The Department of Government Efficiency’s website claims $115 billion in savings from slashed government spending—but a closer look revealed that only $35.1 billion was actually listed in the itemized cuts, with only $12.6 billion of that being verifiable. Of the scores of federal workers his organization saw terminated, many are currently being reinstated because the way he fired them was illegal.

What Musk also fails to see is that it doesn’t matter how productive you are, if you’re not actually working toward anything good. In any case, Musk’s limp concerns for his personal safety as the grand vizier in the face of an angry mob pales in comparison to those who are actually vulnerable to state violence.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Fox News Host Snaps at Trump Official Defending Tariffs

Maria Bartiromo had enough after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent tried a new explanation for why tariffs are necessary.

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo sits on a chair, legs crossed and hands clasped, listening seriously to a man speaking (only the back of his head is pictured).
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo grew fed up Tuesday morning with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s feeble attempt to defend Trump’s tariff policies.

“As important as a tariff are some of these non-tariff barriers, where they have domestic content production, where they do testing on … food, our products, that bear no resemblance to safety or anything that we do to their products,” Bessent mentioned.

“See, these are the things that people are really worried about. Because they first thought it was just about trade. Then, they thought it was just about fentanyl. Then, after that we talked about, ‘Well, maybe it’s currency manipulation.’ Now you’re talking about food testing,” Fox News’s Bartiromo pressed. “And when I bring up the issue of clarity, that’s what I’m talking about, and that’s what I’m hearing from corporate America, that we’re not sure where this is going.”

“But of course, we will get resolution on April 2,” Batiromo continued, referring to the date Trump plans to announce yet another set of tariffs.

Trump has continued to portray the economic impacts of his tariffs as temporary, transitional, and even positive. That could not be further from the truth, as Americans in both blue and red states prepare to take a direct hit from the president’s own spite.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Republican Behind “Trump Derangement Bill” Accused of Soliciting Minor

Republican state Senator Justin Eichorn was arrested hours after he introduced the bill.

Republican state Senator Justin Eichorn
Minnesota Senate Republicans/Flickr

A right-wing Minnesota state senator, who infamously co-sponsored a bill Monday to label “Trump Derangement Syndrome” a mental illness, was arrested hours later for allegedly soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Senator Justin Eichorn was arrested at 6 p.m. Monday in Bloomington, Minnesota, and is being held in the city’s jail after sending messages to and arranging a meetup with a person who he thought was a 16-year-old girl but was actually a Bloomington Police Department detective. After the arrest was made public, his Republican colleagues in the Minnesota Senate, including Speaker of the House Lisa Demuth, called for his resignation. 

“While he is entitled to due process, we must hold legislators to a higher standard,” Demuth said in a statement.

It’s quite a fall for the 40-year-old Eichorn, who is married with four children and has served in the Minnesota Senate since 2016. His day began with himself and four other Republican senators introducing the bill to declare “Trump Derangement Syndrome” a mental illness, describing it as “the acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal persons that is in reaction to the policies and presidencies of President Donald J. Trump.”

The bill was attacked by state Democrats, who asked that it be withdrawn. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy called it “possibly the worst bill in Minnesota history.” 

“If it is meant as a joke, it is a waste of staff time and taxpayer resources that trivializes serious mental health issues,” Murphy said in a statement. “If the authors are serious, it is an affront to free speech and an expression of a dangerous level of loyalty to an authoritarian president.”

This isn’t the first bill Eichorn has sponsored that has verged on the absurd. Last year, he co-sponsored a bill inspired by the discredited “chemtrails” conspiracy theory, which included pseudoscience such as “xenobiotic electromagnetism and fields.” Now, unless he resigns, he’ll have to conduct legislative activity under the suspicion of being a child sex offender. 

