Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Tesla Recalls Nearly Every Cybertruck as Musk’s Week Just Gets Worse

Tesla has recalled almost all Cybertrucks after using the wrong glue.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk stand in front of a Tesla Cybertruck on the South Lawn of the White House. Trump points at Musk and speaks, while Musk zones out.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speak to the press, standing next to a Tesla Cybertruck, outside the White House, on March 11.

More bad news for Elon Musk and Tesla: Nearly every single Cybertruck is being recalled because the large panel near the front of the truck’s body falls off while in motion.

The recall covers 46,000 Cybertrucks on the road, or every car made from November 13, 2023, when the Cybertruck was first released, to February 27.

The panel, known as a cant rail assembly, is attached to the truck with an adhesive that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration describes as susceptible to “environmental embrittlement.”

“If the cant rail stainless steel panel separates from the vehicle while in drive, it could create a road hazard for following motorists and increase their risk of injury or a collision,” Tesla wrote, while also claiming it is “not aware of any collisions, fatalities or injuries that are or may be related to the condition.” Musk’s company says the defect only impacts 1 percent of Cybertrucks.

This comes as Tesla stocks are collapsing, losing half their value in the wake of Musk’s DOGE purges and his Seig heil-ing. There was also an attack in Las Vegas earlier this week that resulted in multiple empty Teslas blowing up. “It’s just fully terrorism at this point,” Musk wrote on X. “This level of violence is insane and deeply wrong. Tesla just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks,” he continued, infantilizing his massive company.

This is the eighth Cybertruck recall since the car’s release.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Hints U.S. Could Go to War With Allies Someday in Wild Presser

Donald Trump called the press conference to unveil a new fighter jet.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters while sitting at his desk in the Oval Office, as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stands next to him
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Donald Trump announced a new investment in military aircraft production Friday, revealing that he had contracted Boeing to develop “the world’s first sixth-generation” fighter jet, named the F-47. And he managed to threaten America’s allies in the process.

“It’s something the likes of which nobody has seen before, in terms of all of the attributes of a fighter jet, there’s never been anything even close to it, in terms of speed to maneuverability to payload,” Trump said during the Oval Office press briefing.

The pseudo-advertisement for the forthcoming fleet followed a tumultuous week for America’s military industrial complex, in which U.S. arms-makers were shut out of the European Union’s $800 billion defense spending plan. It also came after Canada and Portugal revealed they were similarly wobbling on whether to replace their aging air forces with American-made products.

By all means, the reveal of the F-47 needed to go well for America’s stressed defense industry—but Trump couldn’t stop himself from throwing water on the pitch.

“Our allies are calling constantly, they want to buy them all,” Trump continued, before claiming that America’s allies would get “toned-down versions.”

“We like to tone them down about 10 percent, which probably makes sense because someday maybe they’re not our allies, right?” the president said.

Foreign sales are crucial to the American arms industry, but Trump’s repeated aggression against America’s strongest alliances has made world leaders waver on whether the continued investment is worth it.

The sales pitch from American arms manufacturers simply isn’t as persuasive as it was under previous administrations. For decades, purchasing American fighter jets and weapons came with an added bonus of U.S. protection. But as global leaders have witnessed Trump defy long-standing military treatises and aggress U.S. allies, that promise no longer feels like a guarantee.

Trump’s shocking hostility toward Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during critical peace negotiations, his nonsensical trade war, his threats to annex Greenland, his whiplash decisions to suspend and un-suspend military resources and intelligence with Kyiv, his venom toward NATO, and his insistence on making Canada the nation’s fifty-first state have all called the reliability of American protection into question.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

FBI’s Biggest Office Reduced to One Job: Redacting Epstein Files

One of the most critical FBI offices in the country was ordered to focus on the Jeffrey Epstein files above all ele.

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump pose together at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.
Davidoff Studios/Getty Images
Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump pose together at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, in 1997.

The FBI’s New York field office normally handles counterintelligence, counterterrorism, public corruption, international drug trafficking, and financial crime investigations. Right now, though, it has been ordered to prioritize redacting sensitive information in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Vanity Fair reports, citing multiple sources, that nearly a thousand agents, who normally work on national security issues in the bureau’s largest field office, are working night and day combing the documents instead of on their regular jobs.

“It’s literally all hands on deck,” one unnamed source told the magazine. “I even saw an agent walking in with a pillow.” One former agent called the situation “ludicrous.”

Trump said on the campaign trail last year that he’d consider releasing Epstein’s client list, which purportedly includes the names of rich and powerful people who participated in the disgraced financier’s sexual crimes. The administration’s release of “phase one” of the files on February 27, containing previously published information, enraged Trump’s supporters who were expecting the juicy stuff incriminating Democrats and liberals. Trump himself, however, showed up seven times in the released material.

Later, Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote to FBI Director Kash Patel complaining that she was told that the Justice Department had received all of the Epstein documents, only to find that the FBI’s New York office still had thousands of unreleased pages. Presumably, that’s what the agents in that office are currently working their way through and painstakingly redacting.

Bondi claimed earlier this month on Fox News that she was rushing to get a “truckload” of Epstein documents released to the public, which one longtime FBI agent told Vanity Fair didn’t make sense.

“There’s no master file in the New York office. That doesn’t exist,” the former agent said. ”There’s not some crusty agent with his feet on bankers’ boxes.”

What sensitive information could the FBI be redacting from the Epstein files? Bondi claims that any new redactions would only be to “protect grand jury information and confidential witnesses” as well as national security information. But Trump’s mention might be slowing things down, particularly if his relationship with Epstein was deeper than he has claimed. The Justice Department and FBI are now run by his loyalists, who very likely could be putting his interests ahead of the public’s.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Republican Rep. Who Ousted Liz Cheney Booed Mercilessly at Town Hall

Representative Harriet Hageman had a tough time at her own town hall.

Representative Harriet Hageman speaks with a U.S. flag in the background. She seems distressed or shocked.
Michael Smith/Getty Images

Even the deep-red Wyoming constituents who booted out Liz Cheney are upset with the wanton way in which DOGE has gone about “eliminating fraud.”

“I’m a retired military officer.… At 18, I rose my hand to defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic,” a woman said at Representative Harriet Hagemen’s town hall on Thursday. “I am still a Republican. I am—bless his heart—a Simpson Republican that believes in working together across the aisle,” she continued, referring to the recently deceased longtime Senate whip Alan Simpson from Wyoming.

“My question: Having looked at … DOGE … you are a lawyer, where is this fraud? What company, what organization, what personnel are we going after?”

“I’ll just start reading some of it, I’ll just start reading it right now if you’d like me to,” Hageman responded. “I’ll just focus on USAID spending right here.”

“I didn’t say spending, I said actual fraud!”

“This is what it is, this is the spending associated with the fraud. This is the fraud, spending is the fraud.… This is fraudulent spending,” Hageman retorted as the crowd yelled at her in disagreement.

The “fraud” that Hageman is referring to is money that was legally allocated by Congress for a variety of different programs like international aid and research grants. This is the language the Trump administration has adopted to make their federal purge seem like a positive thing. “Fraud” has been attributed to everything from contraceptives to Habitat for Humanity.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Elon Musk Is Openly Trying to Buy Votes in Crucial Supreme Court Race

Elon Musk is once again interfering in a pivotal election.

Elon Musk looks up while walking in the Capitol
Graeme Sloan/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Elon Musk is paying Wisconsin residents $100 each to sign a petition denouncing “activist” judges, collecting troves of voter data in the final days before a crucial state Supreme Court election.

Donald Trump and the billionaire bureaucrat leading the Department of Government Efficiency have spent the last week railing against one federal judge who dared to question the administration’s deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members, who were transported to a prison in El Salvador without due process and in defiance of a federal court order.

Now Musk is attempting to artificially shift public opinion by circulating a petition against “activist” judges and offering compensation in return.

“By signing below, I’m rejecting the actions of activist judges who impose their own views and demanding a judiciary that respects its role—interpreting, not legislating,” the petition said, according to Axios.

Musk’s petition comes little over a week before Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election, in which Musk has already put a whopping $20 million behind conservative candidate Brad Schimel.

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court is set to weigh questions on hot-button issues, including the use of voter drop boxes in elections, abortion access, and redrawing congressional maps. A Republican majority on the court could influence the outcome in any of these cases, which would have national repercussions.

While Musk won’t know how respondents to the petition answer, after they receive their $100 credit, Musk will walk away with their information and be able to contact them again in the future. Like, in the days before the election on April 1.

“No District Court Judge, or any Judge, can assume the duties of the President of the United States. Only Crime and Chaos would result. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday.

“Unlawful Nationwide Injunctions by Radical Left Judges could very well lead to the destruction of our Country! These people are Lunatics, who do not care, even a little bit, about the repercussions from their very dangerous and incorrect Decisions and Rulings,” he wrote in another post Thursday. He urged judges to stop placing injunctions on his potentially unlawful actions.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump’s Newest Executive Order Gets Brutal Review in Fox News Poll

Even Fox News was forced to admit Donald Trump’s actions are wildly unpopular.

Donald Trump smiles and holds up a signed executive order to end the Department of Education
Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s death knell to the Education Department isn’t likely to go over well with the American public.

The president stripped apart the centralized authority overseeing the American educational system on Thursday via executive order, marking the end of a 45-year-old institution. But hours after Trump signed the agency’s death certificate, even Fox News was sharing polls indicating that the vast majority of the country is unlikely to support the president’s sweeping move.

“Most voters oppose Trump’s efforts to reduce the number of government employees, changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, and, ranking near the bottom in support: his campaign promise to close the Department of Education,” the network reported.

Fox also aired a full-screen of the company-hosted poll, published Thursday, which revealed 65 percent of respondents opposed the agency’s end. That number included 92 percent of Democrats, 81 percent of independent voters, and 33 percent of Republicans.

The same poll suggested that nearly seven in 10 Americans are concerned that Trump’s executive actions “may permanently alter the country’s system of checks and balances.”

The Department of Education has historically been responsible for approving, monitoring, and distributing federal financial aid, such as Pell Grants and other aid made available to the public via the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. It’s in charge of assessing and analyzing America’s K-12 systems, as well as aggregating data and research on American educational policies. The department also oversaw the implementation of Title IX and ensured that the American public had equal access to a valuable education.

It’s unclear what the future will look like for a college-going American public with such a massively diminished department.

The Education Department annually distributes $120.8 billion in grants and federal loans to college-bound students, according to the office of Federal Student Aid. The Department of Education was already the smallest Cabinet agency, with just over 4,000 employees. Its budget constituted roughly 4 percent of overall spending, costing American taxpayers $268 billion in 2024, just $14 billion more than it had when President Jimmy Carter brought it into existence in 1979.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Elon Musk Threatens Leakers After Report on Secret China Briefing

Musk is pissed after a New York Times report revealed his top secret Pentagon briefing.

Elon Musk walks outside the White House in the dark, while wearing a DOGE shirt.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

After The New York Times reported Thursday that Elon Musk would be getting a secret Pentagon briefing on the potential for war with China the next day, the tech oligarch was livid.

Musk posted about the article on his X account early on Friday morning, including a screenshot of President Trump criticizing the article in his post and calling the Times “pure propaganda.”

“Also, I look forward to the prosecutions of those at the Pentagon who are leaking maliciously false information to NYT,” Musk threatened. “They will be found.”

The Times article in question infuriated the president, who rejected the report and claimed that while Musk was scheduled to visit the Pentagon Friday, China wasn’t on the agenda.

“[The Times] said, incorrectly, that Elon Musk is going to the Pentagon tomorrow to be briefed on any potential ‘war with China.’ How ridiculous?’ China will not even be mentioned or discussed. How disgraceful it is that the discredited media can make up such lies. Anyway, the story is completely untrue!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also denied the report, with Parnell saying Musk was “just visiting” the Pentagon and Hegseth saying Musk’s meetings at the building will be “informal.” But after their denials, The Wall Street Journal corroborated the Times’s reporting.

Musk has many business interests in China, and depends on the Chinese market for his companies—a red flag for someone with a security clearance and billions of dollars in U.S. government contracts. On top of that, Musk is the world’s richest person and wields tremendous power within the Trump administration for someone whose official title is “senior adviser” to the president. Why then is he receiving top secret defense meetings?

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Elon Musk’s DOGE Moves to Gut Local Libraries While No One Is Looking

DOGE is seizing the Institute of Museum and Library Service.

Elon Musk smiles outside the White House wearing sunglasses and a black MAGA cap.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Department of Government Efficiency operatives have found their new target: your local library.

Elon Musk’s so-called DOGE infiltrated the Institute of Museum and Library Services on Thursday, according to multiple sources.

This comes just a week after Trump signed an executive order that called for the closing of the IMLS. Now, employees of one of the most critical arts and cultural support systems in the country are under attack.

“The Institute of Museum and Library Services is being raided by DOGE and the new Acting Director (also somehow DepSec of Labor) Keith Sonderling with the express intent to shut it down, a worker wrote in the federal employee subreddit. “Sonderling was sworn-in in the lobby of the office building (955 L’Enfant Plaza) and they are proceeding with quickly and quietly dismantling the agency. There is no major reporting on the death of IMLS. There are [Department] of Homeland Security personnel present - to bully a bunch of civil servants who administer grants to museums and libraries.”

The IMLS has a $313 million annual budget and about 70 employees. Its stated goal is to “advance, support, and empower America’s museums, libraries, and related organizations through grantmaking, research, and policy development.

Local libraries are mostly funded by local tax dollars, but the funding they do get from the federal government goes towards things like employee training and technology updates. This is especially critical in more remote areas.

IMLS also supports museums of all kinds—aquariums, arboretums, art museums, botanical gardens, and more—by “awarding grants that help them educate students, preserve and digitize collections, and connect with their communities.”

“There is no efficiency argument when IMLS represents just 0.0046% of the federal budget, while museums generate $50 billion in economic impact,” the American Alliance of Museums wrote in a statement.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Melts Down Over How Much Power President Elon Musk Has

Elon Musk is reportedly getting a Pentagon briefing on China.

Donald Trump points at Elon Musk as they speak in the Oval Office
Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

Elon Musk, the unelected face of the Department of Government Efficiency, is scheduled to receive a Pentagon briefing Friday on the U.S. military’s plan for a potential war with China, The New York Times reported.

The meeting would be a massive and unprecedented expansion of Musk’s supposedly temporary role in the federal government, and would have handed some of the nation’s top military secrets to a billionaire who has fostered cozy relationships with Chinese officials and holds enormous financial interests across the Pacific.

Donald Trump did not take the news well. In the ensuing hours, the president and his administration vehemently rejected details of the report, revealing that Musk was scheduled to head to the Pentagon while repeatedly denying that China would be a part of the conversation.

“The Fake News is at it again, this time the Failing New York Times,” the president posted on Truth Social late Thursday. “They said, incorrectly, that Elon Musk is going to the Pentagon tomorrow to be briefed on any potential ‘war with China.’ How ridiculous?’ China will not even be mentioned or discussed. How disgraceful it is that the discredited media can make up such lies. Anyway, the story is completely untrue!!!”

By the next morning, the explosive story was still at the forefront of Trump’s mind.

“Their FAKE concept for this story is that because Elon does some business in China, that he is very conflicted and would immediately go to top Chinese officials and ‘spill the beans,’” Trump continued in another post.

But Musk does have connections and business interests in China that critics have argued should disqualify him from such a powerful role in Trump’s White House.

Despite declining sales around the globe, Tesla has retained a stronghold on the Chinese market. The company’s Shanghai “gigafactory” is one of its biggest, and singularly accounted for more than half of Tesla’s global sales in 2023. Musk has also developed unusual connections with several Chinese officials and was tasked by Russian President Vladimir Putin to limit his Starlink satellite internet service over Taiwan “as a favor to Chinese leader Xi Jinping,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

And all of Musk’s goodwill towards China has provided him with a remarkably cushy relationship with the foreign country. In mid-January, Bloomberg and the Journal reported that Chinese officials were reportedly open to selling TikTok to Musk, despite reports from China’s commerce ministry that the country would “firmly oppose” the sale of the massively popular video sharing app.

Musk’s clear dependence on the Chinese market, as well as his willingness to acquiesce to the country’s geopolitical stances regarding Taiwan, has sounded the alarms amongst American critics—on both sides of the aisle.

In a letter to newly confirmed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in January—before Musk was appointed by Trump as a special government employee—Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden warned that Musk’s business operations in China were a fundamental conflict of interest that should prohibit the billionaire from accessing sensitive data and government secrets.

But none of that mattered to Trump as he ranted about the Times story to his followers. Instead, he spent part of his morning referring to one of the story’s reporters, Maggie Haberman, as “Maggot Hagerman,” while attempting to discredit her via far-right-minded strawman arguments. He also attacked the notion of anonymous sources, a longstanding practice that is protected by the U.S. Constitution, a document that was adopted due to the anonymous efforts of Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, and John Jay, who jointly wrote under the pen name “Publius” while publishing the Federalist Papers.

“The Fake News is the ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE … And Elon is NOT BEING BRIEFED ON ANYTHING CHINA BY THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR!!!” the president posted.

Shortly afterward, a Pentagon spokesman had come out with the department’s own rejection of the Times story, which sourced several unnamed Pentagon officials in its reporting.

“That is completely fake,” chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told Fox News, holding up a printed copy of the article while swearing that the White House is focused on Trump’s “peace through strength” agenda. “This is egregious, this is fake.”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Threatens to Deport the “Terrorists” Who Protest Tesla

Donald Trump continues to come running to Elon Musk’s defense.

Donald Trump speaks while sitting in a Tesla Model 3 with Elon Musk
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump is threatening to deport U.S. citizens who vandalize Tesla dealerships. 

In a post on Truth Social Friday morning, the president took his threats to punish protesters for committing so-called “domestic terrorism” against his billionaire bureaucrat’s electric vehicles to a new level. 

“I look forward to watching the sick terrorist thugs get 20 year jail sentences for what they are doing to Elon Musk and Tesla. Perhaps they could serve them in the prisons of El Salvador, which have become so recently famous for such lovely conditions!” Trump wrote

Trump’s mention of prisons in El Salvador refers to his $6 million deal with President Nayib Bukele to hold 261 people whom Trump deported last week, after invoking the Alien Enemies Act to declare members of the Tren de Aragua gang an “invading force” in order to suspend their due process. Among those deported were several individuals who advocates claim had been wrongly identified as gang members.

This obviously isn’t the first time Trump has threatened to deport lawful American citizens. 

On the campaign trail, Trump used to fling the threat against people who stood against him, such as former special counsel Jack Smith. Smith oversaw two investigations into Trump, one regarding his alleged efforts to overturn the election results in 2020, and another into his alleged mishandling of classified documents.  

Since entering office, Trump’s administration has set to work undermining birthright citizenship, stripping the legal protections of immigrants in the U.S., and detaining academics for using pro-Palestine rhetoric. With these actions, Trump is attempting to widen the circle of who can be deported, and now seems to hope he can extend it to those who … vandalize cars.

Earlier this week, five Teslas were damaged during a fire at a Tesla Collision Center in Las Vegas. Officials said that the word “RESIST” was spray-painted across the facility’s door and that the suspect is believed to have used Molotov cocktails and a firearm. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said that in a separate case in Colorado, three suspects charged with allegedly vandalizing a Tesla dealership could face up to 20 years in prison. 

In another post on Truth Social Thursday night, Trump claimed that the attacks were being funded by a larger, more nefarious force—something that Musk suggested earlier this week too. 

“People that get caught sabotaging Teslas will stand a very good chance of going to jail for up to twenty years, and that includes the funders. WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOU!!!” Trump wrote

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington