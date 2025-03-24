Supreme Court Shockingly Stands up to Trump on Press Freedom
The Supreme Court has rejected a bid by one of Donald Trump’s allies to attack a key press protection.
The Supreme Court will not take on a case aimed at rescinding press protections via libel lawsuits.
The nation’s highest judiciary rejected an effort Monday by Republican mega-donor Steve Wynn, declining to hear his argument for overturning New York Times v. Sullivan, a landmark 1964 decision that raised the standards required for a plaintiff to win a defamation lawsuit against a media organization.
In that case, the bench unanimously found that it wasn’t enough for reported information to be found false for a plaintiff to win a suit. Instead, Justice William Brennan Jr. argued that in order to win a defamation case, public figures must prove that journalists published details with “actual malice”—as in, a gross recklessness or disregard for the truth.
This is a developing story.