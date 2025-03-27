Trump Throws Tantrum Over Judge Assigned to War Plans Group Chat Case
Donald Trump is pissed that Judge Boasberg will be ruling on the lawsuit over the war plans group chat.
President Trump had a late-night meltdown on Truth Social about his least favorite federal judge being assigned to the Signalgate lawsuit.
“How disgraceful is it that ‘Judge’ James Boasberg has just been given a fourth ‘Trump Case,’ something which is, statistically, IMPOSSIBLE. There is no way for a Republican, especially a TRUMP REPUBLICAN, to win before him. He is Highly Conflicted, not only in his hatred of me—Massive Trump Derangement Syndrome!— but also, because of disqualifying family conflicts,” Trump wrote past one o’clock in the morning on Thursday.
“Boasberg, who is the Chief Judge of the D.C. District Court, seems to be grabbing the ‘Trump Cases’ all to himself, even though it is not supposed to happen that way,” he continued. “Is there still such a thing as the ‘wheel,’ where the Judges are chosen fairly, and at random? The good news is that it probably doesn’t matter, because it is virtually impossible for me to get an Honest Ruling in D.C. Our Nation’s Courts are broken, with New York and D.C. being the most preeminent of all in their Corruption and Radicalism. There must be an immediate investigation of this Rigged System, before it is too late!”
Trump officials were sued Tuesday by the government watchdog American Oversight after news broke that The Atlantic’s editor in chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, was added to a Signal group chat in which multiple Cabinet members and Vice President JD Vance were discussing an attack on the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The administration has denied that anything classified was covered, and Trump himself blamed it on someone who worked at a “lower level.” Now Boasberg will be the judge.
Boasberg’s Signalgate assignment comes after he already ruled against the Trump administration’s extrajudicial deportation of hundreds of Venezuelan men with no proven ties to Tren de Agua—the gang that Trump swears they’re all from—to El Salvador.
“This Radical Left Lunatic of a Judge, a troublemaker and agitator who was sadly appointed by Barack Hussein Obama, was not elected President—He didn’t WIN the popular VOTE (by a lot!), he didn’t WIN ALL SEVEN SWING STATES, he didn’t WIN 2,750 to 525 Counties, HE DIDN’T WIN ANYTHING!” Trump wrote of Boasberg on Truth Social on March 18. “This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges’ I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!! WE DON’T WANT VICIOUS, VIOLENT, AND DEMENTED CRIMINALS, MANY OF THEM DERANGED MURDERERS, IN OUR COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”