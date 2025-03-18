U.S.-Funded News Organizations Defy Trump and Continue Reporting
Pro-democracy international media outlets that had their funding cut by Donald Trump are pressing on with their work anyway.
Multiple U.S.-funded news organizations worldwide continue to operate in the face of cuts and purges from the Trump administration.
Last week, President Trump signed an executive order to destroy the U.S. Agency for Global Media. The next day, virtually the entire staff at Voice of America was fired, as they are considered federal employees. But other international broadcasters funded by the United States operate as nonprofits that rely on federal grants—and they’re fighting back.
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia, and Middle East Broadcasting Networks are all continuing reporting while they prepare for legal challenges to Trump’s order, which they believe is “unlawful.”
“Our pro bono legal team is prepared to take all necessary steps to ensure that RFE/RL continues its Congressionally authorized mission,” wrote Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Board Chair Lisa Curtis on LinkedIn.
She continued:
1. It violates the statute governing RFE/RL.
2. It violates Congressional appropriations laws.
3. It violates the U.S. Constitution. The Appropriations Clause and the Take Care Clause of the Constitution, and the Impoundment Control Act, cannot be ignored. Justice Kavanaugh agrees and said so in his Aiken County decision in 2013.
4. Finally the grant termination itself is unlawful.
Leaders of the outlets said programming is set to continue until further notice.