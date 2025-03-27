Kari Lake Forced to Backtrack on Trump Order to Avoid Legal Fight
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty just got a massive win.
Kari Lake, the failed Arizona politician and current special adviser to the president at the U.S. Agency for Global Media, has withdrawn the termination of a federal grant to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, one of the agency’s media properties, to end a legal fight.
Lake gave notice in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Wednesday that the grant termination was being withdrawn, and also sent a letter to RFE/RL’s president, Stephen Capus, notifying the organization that the grant agreement was restored. But the letter added a caveat: The grant was restored “without prejudice,” meaning that Lake and the Trump administration can still terminate the grants at a later date if they so choose.
Lake officially serves as a special adviser to the president in charge of the agency while she awaits Senate confirmation to take over as director of Voice of America, also part of the USAGM. Earlier this month, President Trump signed an executive order gutting USAGM, resulting in all VOA employees being fired and other outlets, such as RFE/RL, Radio Free Asia, and the Middle East Broadcasting Networks, operating with minimal resources while they challenged the order in court.
Now it seems that at least RFE/RL has some temporary relief to be able to serve its mission of reporting
in 27 languages to 23 countries around the world, many of which don’t
have a functioning free press. But the USAGM’s other media outlets
aren’t so fortunate, and for now are still at the mercy of a Trump
appointee known for peddling election lies and even lying about the agency she’s now trying to run.