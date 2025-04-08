Trump Claims Nazis Treated Jewish Prisoners With “Love”
Donald Trump made the unbelievable claim during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In his latest rewrite of European history, Donald Trump made a ridiculous and sympathetic declaration about the Nazis.
Amid the tariff chaos he spurred, Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office Monday, where he was asked by reporters about his plan to bring about the release of the 59 Israeli hostages being held captive in Gaza by Hamas.
In typical Trump fashion, the president dodged the question and went on a bizarre rant that seemingly remembered Nazis for … their sympathy.
“I said to them, was there any sign of love?” Trump said, recounting his conversation with released hostages.
“Did the, Hamas, show any signs of like, help? Or liking you? Did they wink? Did they give you a piece of bread extra? Did they give you a meal on the side? … Like, you know, what happened in Germany?” Trump said, absurdly comparing the hostages’ situation to the Holocaust, which murdered six million Jews.
“People would try and help people that were in unbelievable distress,” the president went on, suggesting that the Nazis were known for their generosity.
“No, they didn’t do that, they’d slap us,” Trump said the hostages told him about Hamas, while sitting next to the man who is currently leading Israel’s genocide in Gaza. “Their hatred is unbelievable.”
Trump’s claim about Nazi kindness sent people reeling on social media.
“This isn’t just delusional. It’s Holocaust cosplay. He’s romanticizing genocide like it’s a fucking history podcast,” one user wrote on X.
“Equating hostages held by Hamas to victims in Nazi Germany isn’t just offensive, it’s also a grotesque distortion of history,” wrote another. “He’s always saying the first thing that pops into his head without understanding the weight of those words. And he’s sitting next to Israeli Prime Minister. Crazy stuff!”