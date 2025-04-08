Trump Trade Adviser Struggles to Explain Tariffs on Top U.S. Ally
Jamieson Greer had a tough time answering questions during a routine hearing before the Senate Finance Committee.
Senator Mark Warner became exasperated Tuesday with Trump Trade Representative Jamieson Greer as he was unable to give a real answer as to why the president hit Australia—a key ally with whom the U.S. has a trade surplus—with 10 percent tariffs on all imports.
“Australia is one of our strongest allies…. We have a free trade agreement with Australia. We don’t have tariffs,” Warner said. “We have a trade surplus with Australia…. With a trade surplus, with this strong relationship, Australia got hit with a ten percent tariff as well?”
“Senator, Australia has the lowest rate available under the new program, they banned—”
“Ambasador, excuse me,” Warner interrupted. “There is a trade surplus. We already have a free trade agreement … so getting the least bad—why did they get whacked in the first place?”
“We’re addressing the $1.2 trillion deficit, the largest in human history, that President Biden left us with. We should be running up the score on Australia, they ban our beef and they ban our pork—”
“Ambassador Greer, answer the question on Australia. We have a trade surplus with Australia, we have a free trade agreement. They’re an incredibly important national security partner. Why were they whacked with a tariff?”
“Senator, despite the agreement, they ban our beef, they ban our pork, they’re getting ready to impost measure—”
“But with your Greek letter formula, the fact that we have a trade surplus—”
“We have a global tariff on everyone,” Greer replied, continuing to evade the question. “We’re trying to address the $1.2 trillion deficit that Biden left us with, sir.”
“I think that answer … Sir, you’re a much smarter person than that answer. The idea that we are gonna wack friend and foe alike, in particular friends … is both, I think insulting to the Australians and it undermines our national security, and frankly makes us not a good partner going forward. The lack of trust from friends and allies based upon this ridiculous policy that goes into full effect at midnight tonight is extraordinary.”
“A good day in hospice,” Warner continued. “I’m afraid if we keep these tariffs in effect we’re looking like an economy that will be in hospice.”