Republican Senator Begs Trump to Cut a Deal on Tariffs

Still, the plea came packaged with an effusive review of the White House’s economic agenda that has brought one of the most robust economies in U.S. history to the brink of a recession.

“I think most fair-minded people would agree with this: Other countries have used trade barriers to take advantage of the American people and American businesses,” Kennedy said.

“Number two, President Trump has said enough,” Kennedy continued, noting that dozens of countries around the world are attempting to negotiate with the president in order to lower their respective tariffs. “We would not be in this situation today had he not been a pitbull.”