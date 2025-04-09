Republican Senator Begs Trump to Cut a Deal on Tariffs
Senator John Kennedy warned Donald Trump may not know what he’s doing now.
Everyone has started to feel the tariff pain.
In a town hall hosted by Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Senator John Kennedy said that he hopes Donald Trump “takes a deal” in order to reduce the reciprocal tariffs that are dampening business and driving costs around the globe.
Still, the plea came packaged with an effusive review of the White House’s economic agenda that has brought one of the most robust economies in U.S. history to the brink of a recession.
“I think most fair-minded people would agree with this: Other countries have used trade barriers to take advantage of the American people and American businesses,” Kennedy said.
“Number two, President Trump has said enough,” Kennedy continued, noting that dozens of countries around the world are attempting to negotiate with the president in order to lower their respective tariffs. “We would not be in this situation today had he not been a pitbull.”
“He’s like the pitbull, though, who caught the car,” the Louisiana Republican said. “I don’t know what the president’s going to do next.… I hope he takes a deal. I hope he and (Treasury Secretary) Scott Bessent go to every one of those countries and reduce those tariffs and trade barriers down to zero and let American businesses compete with those foreign businesses. Competition makes us better.”
In the week since he announced his sweeping tariff plan, Trump has cost American businesses upward of a trillion dollars. The ensuing reciprocal tariffs from America’s longtime trade partners have further destabilized the stock market.
On Wednesday, China—one of the country’s biggest trading partners—announced that it would raise the reciprocal tariff rate on U.S. goods to 84 percent. The move came as a retaliatory act after Trump hiked import duties on Chinese goods to 104 percent.