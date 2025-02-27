Elon Musk’s Genius Plan to Solve FAA Worker Shortage Is Beyond Belief
Concerns around air traffic safety have increased dramatically following several plane crashes.
Elon Musk suddenly wants to increase the size of the federal workforce.
“There is a shortage of top notch air traffic controllers,” Musk wrote in a post on X Thursday. “If you have retired, but are open to returning to work, please consider doing so.”
Musk’s desperate call to bring retired federal employees back into the fray after single-handedly undermining the security of every single government job is inane on its face. It gets even more so when considering the actual requirements for the job.
Individuals interested in becoming an air traffic controller must be younger than 31 years of age to apply for the position, according to the Federal Aviation Administration website. Air traffic controllers are permitted to serve in the position until they are 56 years old.
So, it’s immediately unclear how Musk’s plan to lure retirees back would even be possible.
Although the solution proposed by the unelected bureaucrat is decidedly unserious, the problem straining air traffic control towers is anything but.
The New York Times reported in 2023 that nearly every air traffic control site in the country was understaffed, leading to the staffers in the high-stress position being overworked. After a deadly plane crash at the Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C., earlier this month, the Times reported that its air traffic control tower had a staff of 19 controllers—as opposed to the 30 recommended by the FAA and controllers’ union.
As of September 2024, the FAA had 14,000 air traffic controllers in its employ, having surpassed its yearly goal to bring aboard 1,800 new hires. The hiring spree was implemented to reverse a “decades-long air traffic controller staffing level decline,” according to a post from the FAA.
But earlier this month, as part of the Trump administration’s sweeping layoffs, a whopping 400 FAA jobs were eliminated. According to the Trump administration, none of them were air traffic controllers.
“On the layoffs, these were probationary employees—meaning they had only been at the FAA for less than two years, represented less than 1 percent of FAA’s more than 45,000 employees,” said Department of Transportation spokesperson Halee Dobbins.
Last month, Trump issued an executive order to “immediately stop Biden DEI hiring programs and return to non-discriminatory, merit-based hiring” at the FAA, claiming that it “prioritized diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) over safety and efficiency.”