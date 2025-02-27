Elon Musk’s Genius Plan to Solve FAA Worker Shortage Is Beyond Belief

Musk’s desperate call to bring retired federal employees back into the fray after single-handedly undermining the security of every single government job is inane on its face. It gets even more so when considering the actual requirements for the job.

Individuals interested in becoming an air traffic controller must be younger than 31 years of age to apply for the position, according to the Federal Aviation Administration website. Air traffic controllers are permitted to serve in the position until they are 56 years old.

So, it’s immediately unclear how Musk’s plan to lure retirees back would even be possible.