Republican Has New Theory for Measles Outbreak—and It’s the Worst Yet
Representative Ryan Mackenzie had an unbelievably racist theory for why measles cases are spiking.
A Republican lawmaker has a new wildly racist explanation for the deadly measles outbreak.
During a CNN town hall Thursday, Representative Ryan Mackenzie presented his own theory about the more than 600 confirmed cases of measles.
“Many of these instances that are coming into our country are from illegal immigrants who have crossed the border with no checks, no actual health records, and they are bringing these diseases into our country. There is a reason why measles have started to spread in our country after decades of being almost eradicated,” the Pennsylvania Republican said.
Last month, Dr. Jennifer Shuford, who oversees the Texas Department of State Health Services, told lawmakers that she had no data pinpointing the origin of the outbreak. But, she warned, its rapid spread was caused by lower immunization rates and a “decreased interest or decrease in trust in vaccines.”
Mackenzie’s claim that the measles outbreak was caused by undocumented immigrants holds absolutely no water, but is par for the course for MAGA Republicans intent on blaming the country’s ills on a vulnerable population. Mackenzie spent much of his stage time praising Donald Trump and defending the president’s sweeping tariff policy.
Mackenzie was promptly lambasted for his baseless and racist attempt to blame undocumented immigrants.
“Nope, sorry, Rep. Mackenzie. People in the U.S. - not getting vaccinated - is why it’s spreading,” the House Homeland Security Committee Democrats wrote Friday on X.
Courtney Rice, the communications director for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, wrote on X that Mackenzie’s comments were “despicable and, frankly, racist AF.”
“Every House Republican needs to denounce this dangerous rhetoric immediately,” she added.