Republican Has New Theory for Measles Outbreak—and It’s the Worst Yet

“Many of these instances that are coming into our country are from illegal immigrants who have crossed the border with no checks, no actual health records, and they are bringing these diseases into our country. There is a reason why measles have started to spread in our country after decades of being almost eradicated,” the Pennsylvania Republican said.

Last month, Dr. Jennifer Shuford, who oversees the Texas Department of State Health Services, told lawmakers that she had no data pinpointing the origin of the outbreak. But, she warned, its rapid spread was caused by lower immunization rates and a “decreased interest or decrease in trust in vaccines.”

Mackenzie’s claim that the measles outbreak was caused by undocumented immigrants holds absolutely no water, but is par for the course for MAGA Republicans intent on blaming the country’s ills on a vulnerable population. Mackenzie spent much of his stage time praising Donald Trump and defending the president’s sweeping tariff policy.