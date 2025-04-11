Greenland Base Commander Fired After Email Slamming JD Vance

“I do not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the US administration discussed by Vice President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base,” Meyers wrote in an email obtained by Military.com. The military news site said the email was confirmed as accurate by the U.S. Space Force.

On Thursday, Space Operations Command released a statement announcing that Meyers was “removed from command” for “loss of confidence in her ability to lead,” further cementing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s quest to rid the U.S. military of anybody who isn’t a white, straight, male MAGA loyalist. Linda Fagan, the first woman to lead the U.S. Coast Guard, and Lisa Franchetti, the first woman to serve as the highest-ranking officer of the U.S. Navy, were fired earlier this year.

Hegseth is yet to comment on Meyers’s release, but the rest of MAGA has taken to X to celebrate another barrier to Trump’s speculative invasion of Greenland being removed.