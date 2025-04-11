Greenland Base Commander Fired After Email Slamming JD Vance
The Pentagon has fired a space base commander in Greenland after she dared criticize the vice president following his recent visit to the territory.
The U.S. military has fired yet another woman it disagrees with.
Colonel Susan Meyers, the commander of the U.S. military base in Greenland, was fired after she sent an email distancing herself from JD Vance, who visited Greenland last month and slammed Denmark for not keeping it safe amid Donald Trump’s fixation on annexing the territory of 56,000.
“I do not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the US administration discussed by Vice President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base,” Meyers wrote in an email obtained by Military.com. The military news site said the email was confirmed as accurate by the U.S. Space Force.
On Thursday, Space Operations Command released a statement announcing that Meyers was “removed from command” for “loss of confidence in her ability to lead,” further cementing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s quest to rid the U.S. military of anybody who isn’t a white, straight, male MAGA loyalist. Linda Fagan, the first woman to lead the U.S. Coast Guard, and Lisa Franchetti, the first woman to serve as the highest-ranking officer of the U.S. Navy, were fired earlier this year.
Hegseth is yet to comment on Meyers’s release, but the rest of MAGA has taken to X to celebrate another barrier to Trump’s speculative invasion of Greenland being removed.
“Colonel Meyers tried to politicize the Space Force and was held accountable.
“Lloyd Austin isn’t SecDef anymore. Thanks @PeteHegseth,” Senator Jim Banks wrote in a post.
“Actions to undermine the chain of command or to subvert President Trump’s agenda will not be tolerated at the Department of Defense,” wrote Sean Parnell, the chief spokesperson for the Pentagon.
“This is a good start but it is not enough,” former U.S. Army Colonel Rob Manness wrote. “The partisan rot in the officer corps is much wider and deeper than most realize. It must be pulled out root and branch, and fast. Our actual readiness must be atrocious,” Manness continued, foreshadowing the administration’s approach to defense as Trump tanks U.S. legitimacy worldwide.