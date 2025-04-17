Anti-Vax Doctor Praised by RFK Jr. Pushes Wild Theory About Measles

Despite having only thin evidence of Abrego Garcia’s gang affiliation, Bondi appeared on Fox News Wednesday night, where she called him a “terrorist” and alleged that he was “one of the top MS-13 members.” She demanded that journalists apologize to Donald Trump for referring to Abrego Garcia as a “Maryland man.”

The Trump administration is desperate to make the debate over Abrego Garcia’s return about his alleged gang affiliation—but that’s not the central issue of his deportation. Rather, Abrego Garcia was mistakenly deported, after receiving a protective order from a U.S. judge, and denied due process in his removal to El Salvador. He was not afforded the opportunity to challenge his designation as a “foreign terrorist” or the location of his deportation. Then the Trump administration refused a direct order from a federal judge, which was then upheld by the Supreme Court, to “facilitate” his return, escalating one man’s removal to a full-on constitutional crisis.

If the U.S. government can deny Abrego Garcia’s right to due process, they can deny it for anyone—and they are already making plans to broaden the scope of their removals to foreign prisons. U.S. citizens, “homegrowns” as the president has called them, will be next.