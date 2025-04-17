Anti-Vax Doctor Praised by RFK Jr. Pushes Wild Theory About Measles
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. praised Dr. Richard Bartlett for how he is treating the current measles outbreak in Texas.
Some of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s allies are claiming measles is actually a government bioweapon. Don’t worry, they have a hundred-dollar cure for it.
Wired reported Thursday that Mikki Willis, a notorious Covid-19 conspiracy theorist, said the virus is being used to strategically target Mennonite communities, a group at the center of the recent measles outbreak in Texas that killed two unvaccinated children. Willis has long been a supporter of Kennedy, whose anti-vaccination group Children’s Health Defense helped fund Willis’s conspiracy documentary Plandemic.
“I’m not going to be careful by calling it a virus,” Willis said, in a measles webinar hosted last week by his supplement company, Rebel Lion. “I’m going to call it what it is, and that is a bioweapon, and my belief after interviewing these families is that this has been manipulated and targeted towards a community that is a threat because of their natural way of living.”
To be clear, measles is not a bioweapon, it’s a disease that’s been around since the ninth century.
Rebel Lion is selling a measles-prevention protocol online for hundreds of dollars, which includes a supplement called Fierce Immunity Capsules, which costs $50 a bottle, Wired reported. Rebel Lion claims the capsule ingredients were manufactured with AI technology.
The U.S. has seen more than 700 measles cases this year, 561 of which occurred in Texas. Amid a flurry of vaccine misinformation from anti-vax influencers and Kennedy himself, cases among unvaccinated children are skyrocketing. Some anti-vax influencers claim measles poses no threat to human health; others have gone so far as to claim the measles, mumps, and rubella, or MMR, vaccine is fatal.
Since being confirmed as the secretary of health and human services, Kennedy has spread doubt about the vaccine’s safety, instead advising people to take vitamin A, which is toxic in high quantities. Then, earlier this month, he said the MMR vaccine was the most effective way to stop the measles’ spread, a long-awaited but confusing admission from the lifelong vaccine skeptic.
“The most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine,” Kennedy wrote on X.
To add to the confusion, hours later, he praised anti-vax doctor Richard Bartlett, whom he called an “extraordinary healer” for providing unproven measles treatments such as the steroid budesonide and the antibiotic clarithromycin.
Bartlett participated in Rebel Lion’s webinar last week and touted the Fierce Immunity capsules as a legitimate defense against the deadly disease, snatching the opportunity to capitalize on the country’s public health crisis and the fear that comes with it.