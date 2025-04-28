Republicans Sneak Staggering Asylum Fee into Budget Bill

The fee would be no less than $1000, they wrote, and would increase each subsequent year to the amount from the previous rounded to the lowest multiple of ten and multiplied by the percentage increase of the Consumer Price Index for all urban consumers year over year starting in 2026. For every year that the case remains pending, the immigrant would be charged an additional fee of no less than $100.

An application Asylum and for Withholding of Removal, known as an I-589, currently costs $0 according to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services fee schedule.

The amendment also proposed a fee of $550 for those applying for employment authorization under the Immigration and Nationality Act. The permits would elapse every six months, making it extremely expensive to work in the U.S. as an immigrant. It previously cost $520 to file an I-765 form by paper, and $470 to file online.