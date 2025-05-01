GM Pours Cold Water Over Trump’s Tariff Claims With New Prediction

Even in the face of financial loss, Barra believes the company will keep the prices the same for consumers. But there’s no guarantee.

“We believe … pricing is going to stay at about the same level as it is,” she told CNN’s Erin Burnett in a Thursday interview. “Pricing changes in our industry at least monthly, and sometimes more frequently. We’re going to respond to the market.”

Lower earnings aren’t just bad for Barra and her shareholders, they’re bad for the hundreds of thousands of working-class Americans (many of whom voted for Trump) who depend on GM for their livelihoods. Trump’s reckless tariffs and trade wars have set automakers and autoworkers on edge rather than reassured them.

