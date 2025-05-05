Israel Set to Take Over All of Gaza After Trump’s Middle East Visit
Israel is planning to seize Gaza and occupy it indefinitely. The takeover will reportedly begin after Trump visits the region.
Israel has approved plans to completely seize the Gaza strip and install soldiers there indefinitely. This is yet another clear and obvious human rights violation that aligns with Israel’s greater plan to ethnically cleanse the Gaza strip.
Palestinians will be forcibly moved to Gaza’s south under the plan, which Israel’s ministers voted to approve on Monday morning. Israel will also take control of how food and supplies are distributed to the roughly 2 million people in Gaza. Israel will shut down hundreds of community kitchens and food depots across the region and instead install its own distribution centers run by a private security company. Israel has blocked all food from coming into Gaza for eight weeks, purposely starving civilians.
Israel also plans to insert Gazans into a facial recognition software to dole out food from its distribution centers. This plan will begin after Trump visits the Middle East next week.
Both the United Nations and European Union have come out against the plan, opposing anything that would result in Israel taking full control of Gaza, an EU spokesperson told the Associated Press. Israel controls about 50 percent of Gaza at the moment.