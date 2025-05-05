Israel Set to Take Over All of Gaza After Trump’s Middle East Visit

“The courts have given the president the authority on tariffs,” Lawler said. He was met with groans and jeers, and even one “blah, blah, blah.” But he continued as security removed people from the crowd. “Well, if people would behave then there wouldn’t be a problem,’ said Lawler, which led to even more, louder boos from his constituents. “If they do not reach agreements within the next 30 to 45 days then Congress will have to intervene—”

The crowd drowned Lawler out while more officers rushed to take a woman away by her ankles. An elderly constituent was given the same treatment. She flashed double peace signs as she was manhandled by security. The Associated Press reported that at least two more constituents were also removed from the town hall.

New York State Troopers physically remove a constituent from Mike Lawler's town hall. These officers work for the state and not for the Lawler campaign. An investigation is warranted. @SenatorHarckham @KathyHochul @AndreaSCousins @carlheastie pic.twitter.com/hLUCFEzpie — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) May 5, 2025

Lawler, who represents a swing district, is one of the few Republicans to keep holding town halls. Late last month, he had a similarly hostile town hall experience, where he lied about cuts to Medicaid as his constituents called him an authoritarian.

