Trump Just Caved on China Tariffs—Big-Time
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that Chinese goods would only be subject to a 30 percent tariff, down from 145 percent.
Donald Trump won’t be so tough on China, after all.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced early Monday that U.S. tariffs on China would temporarily decrease from 145 percent to 30 percent for the next 90 days. The suspension followed a meeting in Geneva where Bessent and other U.S. officials met with their Chinese counterparts and—at least for now—put aside some of their differences.
“We concluded that we have a shared interest,” Bessent said at a news conference following the discussion. “The consensus from both delegations is that neither side wanted a decoupling.”
In a joint statement, both countries said they recognized “the importance of a sustainable, long-term, and mutually beneficial economic and trade relationship.”
On the flip side, China said it would lower its import tariff on American products to 10 percent from 125 percent.
Both nations agreed to maintain a reciprocal tariff rate of 10 percent, according to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who called the arrangement a “deal.” The extra 20 percent on China is punishment for the country supposedly not doing enough to stop fentanyl from entering the U.S.
The final number stands in stark contrast to the tariff level Trump floated just last week. He posted Friday on Truth Social: “80% Tariff on China seems right!”
But market columnists have been quick to note that the 90-day truce is “not a deal.” The Trump administration has promised sector-specific tariffs—something that could fundamentally undermine the fragile $600 billion trade agreement set in place over the weekend.
Still, the news came as a breath of fresh air to investors, who saw stock futures rally shortly after the news broke. The dollar also flourished, rising 1.1 percent against several other currencies in the wake of the tariff pause to hit a one-month high. It was still down 2.3 percent, however, since Trump first announced his sweeping tariff plan in early April.
“Now the conditions are falling into place for a deeper adjustment and a bigger recovery of the dollar to catch up with U.S. equities and bond yields,” Kenneth Broux, senior strategist at Societe Generale in London, told Reuters.
China and the U.S. will continue discussions over the next three months, either in one of the two countries “or a third country upon agreement of the Parties,” according to the joint statement. Representatives in the talks from the U.S. will include Bessent and Greer, while China appointed Vice Premier of the State Council He Lifeng to serve as the country’s negotiator.