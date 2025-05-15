Trump Calls U.S. “STUPID” in Wild Anti-Birthright Citizenship Rant
Donald Trump posted a screed against birthright citizenship just hours before the Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on the constitutional right.
Donald Trump went off the rails in a hateful rant Thursday as the Supreme Court prepared to hear arguments over his blatantly unconstitutional executive order ending birthright citizenship.
“Birthright Citizenship was not meant for people taking vacations to become permanent Citizens of the United States of America, and bringing their families with them, all the time laughing at the ‘SUCKERS’ that we are!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “The United States of America is the only Country in the World that does this, for what reason, nobody knows—But the drug cartels love it!”
“We are, for the sake of being politically correct, a STUPID Country but, in actuality, this is the exact opposite of being politically correct, and it is yet another point that leads to the dysfunction of America,” Trump said. It appears that the president was referring to a slur that is regularly used by his right-wing associates.
But what exactly was making him so angry was the very Constitution he swore to uphold.
Birthright citizenship was established in the Fourteenth Amendment: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”
Congress and the states ratified the amendment in 1869 to overturn the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dred Scott v. Sanford, which had held that people of African descent could never acquire American citizenship, and to provide a constitutional backstop for Black civil rights in the South during Reconstruction.
Rather than take it as a point of pride that people from around the world want their children to be citizens of the United States, members of the Trump administration have attempted to argue that the use of the clause has strayed too far from its intended purpose.
The president seemed to think it was incredibly damning that the Civil War ended in 1865, and the bill arrived in Congress in 1866. He stated that fact three times, over two separate posts, calling it “conclusive proof” that the clause had been intended to grant citizenship to the “babies of slaves.”
“It had nothing to do with Illegal Immigration for people wanting to SCAM our Country, from all parts of the World, which they have done for many years. It had to do with Civil War results, and the babies of slaves who our politicians felt, correctly, needed protection,” he wrote.