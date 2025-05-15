Trump Calls U.S. “STUPID” in Wild Anti-Birthright Citizenship Rant

“We are, for the sake of being politically correct, a STUPID Country but, in actuality, this is the exact opposite of being politically correct, and it is yet another point that leads to the dysfunction of America,” Trump said. It appears that the president was referring to a slur that is regularly used by his right-wing associates.

But what exactly was making him so angry was the very Constitution he swore to uphold.

Birthright citizenship was established in the Fourteenth Amendment: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”