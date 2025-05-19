CBS News CEO Suddenly Quits as Network Considers Caving to Trump

“Championing and supporting the journalism produced by the most amazing stations and bureaus in the world, celebrating the successes of our shows and our brands, elevating our stories and our people.... It has been a privilege and joy,” McMahon wrote in a statement to CBS employees. “At the same time, the past few months have been challenging. It’s become clear that the company and I do not agree on the path forward. It’s time for me to move on and for this organization to move forward with new leadership.”

That “path forward” seems to involve capitulating to Trump.

Trump has been particularly aggressive towards the media in his second term, and one massive network has already fallen in line out of fear. In December, ABC News agreed to settle a $15 million Trump defamation lawsuit that legal experts think they could have won.