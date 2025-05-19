CBS News CEO Suddenly Quits as Network Considers Caving to Trump
Wendy McMahon is the second high-profile executive to step down from the network amid an internal war over Trump’s lawsuit.
CBS News CEO Wendy McMahon announced Monday that she is resigning from her position.
She is the second executive to quit in opposition to the network considering settling a $20 billion defamation lawsuit from President Trump over bogus allegations over how an episode with Kamala Harris was edited before the 2024 election. Bill Owens, the executive producer of 60 Minutes, was the first.
“Championing and supporting the journalism produced by the most amazing stations and bureaus in the world, celebrating the successes of our shows and our brands, elevating our stories and our people.... It has been a privilege and joy,” McMahon wrote in a statement to CBS employees. “At the same time, the past few months have been challenging. It’s become clear that the company and I do not agree on the path forward. It’s time for me to move on and for this organization to move forward with new leadership.”
That “path forward” seems to involve capitulating to Trump.
Trump has been particularly aggressive towards the media in his second term, and one massive network has already fallen in line out of fear. In December, ABC News agreed to settle a $15 million Trump defamation lawsuit that legal experts think they could have won.
Now, the Trump administration is set on making CBS heel. Last month, the president threatened to use the FCC against the network.
“They should lose their license! Hopefully, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), as headed by its Highly Respected Chairman, Brendan Carr, will impose the maximum fines and punishment, which is substantial, for their unlawful and illegal behavior,” Trump posted. “CBS is out of control, at levels never seen before, and they should pay a big price for this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
This story has been updated.