Putin Has Quite a Different Take From Trump on Their Phone Call
The two leaders don’t seem to agree at all when it comes to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
After getting off the phone with one another, President Trump told the world that Russian President Vladimir Putin would “immediately” start negotiating a ceasefire with Ukraine. Putin told a completely different story.
“The U.S. president expressed his position regarding a cessation of hostilities and a ceasefire, and also acknowledged that Russia likewise favors a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. We simply need to identify the most effective paths toward peace,” Putin said after the meeting, refusing to publicly commit to a ceasefire.
“We agreed with the U.S. president that Russia will propose and is ready to work with the Ukrainian side on a memorandum concerning a possible future peace treaty. This would outline several provisions, including a framework for resolution, the timeline for potentially concluding a peace agreement, and other relevant details, such as the possibility of a temporary ceasefire if corresponding agreements are reached.”
“At the same time, I want to emphasize that, overall, Russia’s position is clear,” Putin said after the call. “Our main objective is to eliminate the root causes of this crisis.”
From Trump’s angle, this looks like a kumbaya moment attached to a lavish deal.
“There is a tremendous opportunity for Russia to create massive amounts of jobs and wealth. Its potential is UNLIMITED,” Trump wrote on Truth Social after the call. “Likewise, Ukraine can be a great beneficiary on Trade, in the process of rebuilding its Country. Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will begin immediately.”
Trump has given the Kremlin a financial out, allowing them to back Ukraine farther into a corner with no commitment to any sort of deal—or even negotiations for a deal—and no accountability. And while these ceasefire talks fall flat, the Kremlin launched its largest drone attack on Ukraine to date, killing 11 people over the weekend.
Putin’s statement does not instill confidence in a Russian ceasefire. So much for ending the war on day one.