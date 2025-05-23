RFK Jr. Accidentally Makes an Excellent Point on Medical Advice

“Absolutely. People should not be taking medical advice from somebody who is not a physician,” Kennedy said.

That’s not great news for Casey Means, the wellness influencer and author Donald Trump nominated at Kennedy’s suggestion to serve as the surgeon general. Means is not a practicing physician because she has no active medical license, and she never completed her physician residency.

Unaware of how ridiculous he sounded, Kennedy continued, muddling his point entirely. “And they should also be skeptical about any medical advice. They need to do their own research,” he said.