Trump Pulls 180 on Foreign Students After Staggering Legal Losses

“ICE will not modify the record solely based on the NCIC finding that resulted in the recent SEVIS record termination,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Carilli, referring to the National Crime Information Center, which holds records of students’ misdemeanor charges and dismissed cases that had been used as justification for their loss of legal status.

Crucially, under the current F-1 visa policies, students can only be removed for committing violent felonies, not the minor and dismissed charges levied against the students the Trump administration has targeted.

Earlier this week, a federal judge ordered that the Trump administration reinstate the legal status of 133 students who had their visas revoked by Tuesday evening, arguing that they had been “abruptly and illegally” terminated by ICE.