Trump Pulls 180 on Foreign Students After Staggering Legal Losses
ICE had terminated records for thousands of international students, threatening their visa status.
Donald Trump’s administration will restore student visas that were terminated “solely based on” minor legal infractions.
The Department of Justice announced in federal court Friday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement was developing a new policy regarding students with F-1 visas. In the meantime, international students’ terminated online visa records would “remain Active or shall be reactivated” in the federal Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVIS) database.
“ICE will not modify the record solely based on the NCIC finding that resulted in the recent SEVIS record termination,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Carilli, referring to the National Crime Information Center, which holds records of students’ misdemeanor charges and dismissed cases that had been used as justification for their loss of legal status.
Crucially, under the current F-1 visa policies, students can only be removed for committing violent felonies, not the minor and dismissed charges levied against the students the Trump administration has targeted.
Earlier this week, a federal judge ordered that the Trump administration reinstate the legal status of 133 students who had their visas revoked by Tuesday evening, arguing that they had been “abruptly and illegally” terminated by ICE.
The Trump administration has terminated the student visa records of nearly 1,900 international students at more than 280 colleges and universities, as part of its crackdown on immigration and pro-Palestinian speech. The terminations have summoned more than 100 lawsuits, with judges in more than 50 cases across 23 states issuing orders to undo the government’s actions.