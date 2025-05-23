Trump’s New Attack on Harvard Fails Immediately as Judge Blocks It

“They ask questions, get it to prepare reports, give data analysis,” the person told Reuters. Grok was apparently being used to move through masses of information more efficiently in the organization’s search for supposed waste, fraud, and abuse.

Two other people said that DOGE had pressed officials at the Department of Homeland Security to use Grok, despite the fact that it was not approved for use there. Grok’s use in the federal government raises significant concerns about Musk’s many conflicts of interest in his government work and business ventures, as the government would have to pay for access to use the AI chatbot, the sources said.

“This gives the appearance that DOGE is pressuring agencies to use software to enrich Musk and xAI, and not to the benefit of the American people,” said Richard Painter, ethics counsel to former Republican President George W. Bush and a University of Minnesota professor. Musk has been accused of using the State Department to boost Starlink in foreign countries and the Commerce Department to boost Tesla.