Trump’s New Attack on Harvard Fails Immediately as Judge Blocks It
Donald Trump had attempted to block Harvard from admitting international students.
A federal judge blocked Donald Trump’s administration from revoking Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students.
In a brief filing Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs granted Harvard’s request for a temporary restraining order preventing the Department of Homeland Security from revoking the university’s Student Exchange Visa Program certification.
A DHS statement Thursday announced that Harvard, which has long been the target of the Trump administration, “can no longer enroll foreign students and existing foreign students must transfer or lose their legal status.” International students make up about a quarter of Harvard’s student body.
In a lawsuit filed on Friday in Boston, the university sought a temporary restraining order, slamming the administration’s “unlawful and unwarranted action” and calling it a “blatant violation” of the law.
This is a developing story.