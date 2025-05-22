Karoline Leavitt Says You’ll Never Know Who’s at Trump’s Crypto Dinner
Trump’s press secretary made a shocking defense of the obvious pay-to-play dinner with Trump.
President Trump is refusing to release the guest list of his pay-to-pay crypto dinner, as his press secretary Karoline Leavitt argues that the dinner is in his “personal time.”
“On the president’s dinner tonight, will the White House commit to making the list of the attendees public so people can see who’s paying for that kind of access to the president?” a reporter asked Leavitt at the White House press briefing on Thursday.
“Well as you know Garret, this question has been raised with the president. I have also addressed the dinner tonight, the president is attending it in his personal time, it is not a White House dinner, it is not taking place here at the White House,” Leavitt responded, ignoring the specific question about who was going to be at this dinner. “Certainly I can raise that question and try to get you an answer for it.”
The dinner will be held at Trump’s private golf club in northern Virginia on Thursday evening for the top 220 holders of the president’s cryptocurrency—after an auction that brought in $147,586,796.41. The event is being promoted as the “most EXCLUSIVE INVITATION in the world,” according to an email about the event. The top 25 buyers will get an “ultra-exclusive private VIP reception” and “Special VIP Tour” with the president.
All of the donors/guests of this event will be completely anonymous, leading to legitimate questions about corruption and foreign influence, like the one Leavitt refused to answer. Many of the buyers are foreign as well, based in countries like Singapore and Hong Kong— directly contradicting the “America First” narrative that Trump has built his brand on.
The top spender, holding close to $18.5 million of Trump’s coin, is called “SUN” and is held by a Seychelles-based crypto exchange known as HTX. Justin Sun, a Chinese national accused of fraud known for spending $6.2 million on a banana and then eating it, is on HTX’s board and already has a financial relationship with Trump.
The president is having a private dinner for anonymous foreigners who bought his cryptocurrency—a scam in and of itself—and acting as if he’s just taking a personal day that will have no impact on American politics.
“The sitting president appears to be selling personal cryptocurrency while in office, granting access to people who buy it, and thereby enriching his business and his family. It’s gobsmacking,” Senator Jon Ossoff said to Politico earlier this month. “I’d like to hear one Republican senator defend it. Any self-respecting Congress would demand an accounting of everyone trading this coin who has any business before the government.”