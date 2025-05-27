Trump Throws Wild New Wrench in EU Tariff Talks

“Remember, I am empowered to ‘SET A DEAL’ for Trade into the United States if we are unable to make a deal, or are treated unfairly,” Trump wrote.

“I have just been informed that the E.U. has called to quickly establish meeting dates. This is a positive event, and I hope that they will, FINALLY, like my same demand to China, open up the European Nations for Trade with the United States of America. They will BOTH be very happy, and successful, if they do!!!” he added.

The EU agreed to fast-track tariff discussions Monday, according to a spokesperson for the European Commission. The U.S. currently applies 25 percent tariffs on steel, aluminium and cars from the EU, in addition to a blanket 10 percent tariffs on all European imports.