Trump Throws Wild New Wrench in EU Tariff Talks
Donald Trump’s latest comments seem hugely at odds with those of his advisers.
Donald Trump announced Tuesday he was perfectly content to levy massive tariffs on goods from the European Union, while his economic advisers maintained that a lower rate is likely to stay in place no matter what.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that he was “extremely satisfied” with his outlandish threat to place a whopping 50 percent tariff on European goods, if the bloc failed to work out a new trade deal with the United States. He accused the nations of “slow walking” negotiations, though over the weekend, he had agreed to extend the deadline for that deal to July 9.
“Remember, I am empowered to ‘SET A DEAL’ for Trade into the United States if we are unable to make a deal, or are treated unfairly,” Trump wrote.
“I have just been informed that the E.U. has called to quickly establish meeting dates. This is a positive event, and I hope that they will, FINALLY, like my same demand to China, open up the European Nations for Trade with the United States of America. They will BOTH be very happy, and successful, if they do!!!” he added.
The EU agreed to fast-track tariff discussions Monday, according to a spokesperson for the European Commission. The U.S. currently applies 25 percent tariffs on steel, aluminium and cars from the EU, in addition to a blanket 10 percent tariffs on all European imports.
Meanwhile, White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett told CNBC Tuesday that countries that come up with “good-enough offers” were likely to keep a 10 percent tariff rate, “or perhaps even below.”
“But if they come in with retaliation and they don’t open their markets to U.S. goods, then it will go the other way,” Hassett said.
Hassett also said that the EU remained indecisive about how to respond to Trump’s threats. Last month, the European Commission greenlit tariffs of up to 25 percent on cigarettes from Florida, beef from Kansas and Nebraska, chicken from Louisiana, car parts from Michigan, and most importantly, soybeans.