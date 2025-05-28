GOP Representative Seriously Says We Should Listen to Putin More
This is a real quote from a sitting member of Congress.
Republican Representative and House Homeland Security Committee Chair Mark Green wants the federal government to “listen” to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“Russians don’t seem to be taking President Trump very seriously, it’s a sort of schizophrenic message coming out of them. I wouldn’t take what [Dmitry] Medvedev says very seriously, though. If you read his Twitter feed it’s … clearly absurd,” Green said, referring to the former Russian president, who recently alluded to the risk of World War III on X.
“I think we really just need to listen to Trump, Putin, the Kremlin, and our [National Security Council] folks. That’s who we need to be listening to,” the Tennessee congressman added.
A Republican congressman suggesting that we defer to the intelligence of the Kremlin is yet another example of just how far the party has departed from its long-held stance on Russia.
And exactly what NSC folks is Green talking about? Trump fired over 100 of them via email just before Memorial Day weekend. The NSC has been in disarray for months, as Signalgate saw the removal of Director Mike Waltz. Now, rife with internal turnover, it enters another crucial moment in Russia’s war on Ukraine.