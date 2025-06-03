ICE Arrests Entire Family of Colorado Attack Suspect in Shocking Move

Today, @DHSgov and @ICEGov are taking the family of suspected Boulder, Colorado terrorist, and illegal alien, Mohamed Soliman, into ICE custody.



This terrorist will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We are investigating to what extent his family knew about this… pic.twitter.com/fcjMiyWil7 — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) June 3, 2025

Soliman has been charged with a federal crime and attempted murder for attacking a group of peaceful demonstrators calling for the release of Israeli hostages held captive in Gaza. His attack left 12 people injured.

Soliman, an Egyptian national, entered the country legally on a tourist visa in August 2022. He filed for asylum the next month, and has been in the country legally since then with a pending asylum application. Presumably, his family was in a similar situation, though DHS hasn’t provided information about their immigration status.

Noem said DHS would be investigating whether the family knew about Soliman’s attack ahead of time, an indication that the department currently has no proof that this is the case. Tricia McLaughlin, a DHS spokesperson who like other Trump officials falsely claimed that Soliman was in the country illegally, said that the family’s visas have been revoked.