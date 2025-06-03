ICE Arrests Entire Family of Colorado Attack Suspect in Shocking Move
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem proudly announced the targeting of Mohamed Soliman’s family, without any proof they were involved in the attack.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have arrested the entire family of the suspect involved in Sunday’s attack in Boulder, Colorado, after also revoking their visas.
“Today the Department of Homeland Security and ICE are taking the family of suspected Boulder, Colorado, terrorist and illegal alien Mohamed Soliman into ICE custody,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a video message posted on X on Tuesday.
Soliman has been charged with a federal crime and attempted murder for attacking a group of peaceful demonstrators calling for the release of Israeli hostages held captive in Gaza. His attack left 12 people injured.
Soliman, an Egyptian national, entered the country legally on a tourist visa in August 2022. He filed for asylum the next month, and has been in the country legally since then with a pending asylum application. Presumably, his family was in a similar situation, though DHS hasn’t provided information about their immigration status.
Noem said DHS would be investigating whether the family knew about Soliman’s attack ahead of time, an indication that the department currently has no proof that this is the case. Tricia McLaughlin, a DHS spokesperson who like other Trump officials falsely claimed that Soliman was in the country illegally, said that the family’s visas have been revoked.
A DHS official said that six people—Soliman’s wife and their children—were taken into ICE custody and will be processed under expedited removal. That will allow the Trump administration to deport them without any proof they were involved in the attack and without any court hearing, Trump’s preferred method when it comes to deportations.