Democrat Pulls off Epic Win in South Carolina Special Election

we're gone from "90 deals in 90 days" to sending letters to other countries pleading with them to negotiate pic.twitter.com/wounb2Hzqr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 3, 2025

The Trump administration has come a long way from promising to make 90 deals during the 90-day pause on Trump’s sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs. So far, only one actual deal has emerged, with the U.K.—and when Trump announced that deal, it sounded more like the concepts of a plan than an actual agreement.

The administration was also in talks with China, but those negotiations have publicly (and dramatically) stalled. As for other countries, they appear to be biding their time. Many countries reportedly saw that Beijing’s tough negotiating strategy landed them a much better deal, indicating that waiting for Trump to suffer backlash for the tariffs at home and ultimately cave is a better tactic than trying to reach a compromise with him.

It’s unclear how much longer Trump’s tariffs will be in place. Last week, two separate courts ruled that his tariff policy is illegal. The administration is appealing at least one of those rulings.