Man Impersonates ICE Agent, Ties Up Immigrant, and Robs Her Blind
This is what happens when federal authorities are allowed to seize people without identifying themselves.
Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man who robbed a business while masquerading as a Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer, according to Fox 29.
A man wearing a tactical vest with the words “Security Enforcement Agent” entered a car repair business Monday afternoon, and detained a 50-year-old woman from the Dominican Republic using zip-ties, before making away with roughly $1,000, according to police.
“He kept saying he is immigration officer,” the woman told Fox 29’s Steve Keeley.
Crimes like these are the inevitable result of the Trump administration’s sweeping crackdown on undocumented immigrants, as part of the government’s massive deportation efforts.
During recent ICE raids across the country, agents have declined to show identification or a warrant, often detaining people while wearing face masks to hide their identity, meaning that it’s not difficult to pretend to be an ICE agent and enact racialized violence and mayhem. The Trump administration’s escalating rhetoric targeting immigrants has already emboldened several ICE imposters who have been hit with charges such as kidnapping, assault, and of course, impersonating a federal officer.
The Trump administration’s decision to empower an extrajudicial enforcement agency which is not accountable to the citizens it purports to protect will likely continue to sow chaos across the country—particularly as the Trump administration has moved to increase the number of daily ICE arrests.