Mike Johnson Escalates War Against Newsom After Trump Arrest Threat
Johnson says the California governor should be “tarred and feathered” over his response to the L.A. protests.
House Speaker Mike Johnson got draconian as he upped the ante on the Trump administration’s threats against California Governor Gavin Newsom.
During a press conference with House Republican leadership Tuesday, Johnson was asked whether he believed Newsom should face legal consequences, after Donald Trump said it would be “great” if acting ICE Director Tom Homan had him arrested for obstructing immigration enforcement operations in Los Angeles.
“That’s not my lane, I’m not gonna give you legal analysis on whether Gavin Newsom should be arrested, but he ought to be tarred and feathered, I’ll say that,” Johnson said.
“He’s standing in the way of the administration and carrying out of federal law. He is applauding the bad guys, and standing in the way of the good guys,” Johnson said, calling the governor a “participant and an accomplice” in the assault on federal officers.
“Do your job, stop working on your rebrand and be a governor,” Johnson added, likely referring to Newsom’s newfound centrist politics.
Newsom swiftly responded to Johnson’s comment, which seemed to sit somewhere between counseling ridicule and mob violence.
“Good to know we’re skipping the arrest and going straight for the 1700’s style forms of punishment,” Newsom wrote in a post on X. “A fitting threat given the @GOP want to bring our country back to the 18th Century.”
All of this started over the weekend when Homan was asked whether he would consider arresting Newsom or Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass if they got in the way of the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration enforcement. Homan said that no one was above the law but did not specifically threaten to arrest Newsom. On Monday, Trump said that he thought arresting Newsom would be a great P.R. stunt for the Democrat, but Newsom hit back saying that Trump’s green light was “an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism.”
Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit Monday against the Trump administration alleging that the president had overstepped his authority by deploying the National Guard to Los Angeles in response to protests opposing several ICE raids last week.