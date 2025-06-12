Democratic Senator Forcefully Dragged Out of Kristi Noem Presser

“The level of immaturity is beyond words,” he said, adding that he’d been a critic of former presidents Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Trump during his first term, but never been uninvited.

“They’ve decided they want to declare war on my family and exclude us from the White House, and I just think it’s incredibly petty,” Paul said.

But in a post on Truth Social Thursday just hours before the party, Trump claimed that Paul and his family were expected at the White House.

“Of course Senator Rand Paul and his beautiful wife and family are invited to the BIG White House Party tonight. He’s the toughest vote in the history of the U.S. Senate, but why wouldn’t he be?” Trump wrote. “Besides, it gives me more time to get his Vote on the Great, Big, Beautiful Bill, one of the greatest and most important pieces of legislation ever put before our Senators & Congressmen/women.”

It’s not clear whether Paul was bluffing, or whether Trump is pretending never to have rescinded the invite at all.

Paul said he wasn’t sure if the order had come from Trump himself or from staffers, who he alleged had been waging a paid influencer campaign against him. Paul even took a shot at White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, the architect behind the president’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

“These are people that shouldn’t be working over there. You have people that are basically going around casually talking about getting rid of habeas corpus,” Paul said. “And the same people that are directing this campaign are the same people that casually would throw out parts of the Constitution and suspend habeas corpus.”

“So, I think what it tells is they don’t like hearing me say stuff like that, and so they want to quiet me down. And it hasn’t worked, and so they’re going to try to attack me. They’re going to try to destroy me in other ways. And then do petty little things like social occasions or whatever,” he added.