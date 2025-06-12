Democratic Senator Forcefully Dragged Out of Kristi Noem Presser
California Senator Alex Padilla was kicked out of a press conference with the homeland security secretary, who declared Trump will soon “liberate” the state.
California Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed from a press conference in Los Angeles featuring Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Thursday. The secretary was present to discuss recent ICE raids in the area.
The lawmaker was manhandled out of the room as he attempted to ask Noem a question about ICE.
“I am Senator Alex Padilla,” he can be heard saying as two men grabbed him.
When he was pushed out of a pair of double doors, Padilla was heard shouting, “Hands off!” Multiple men were involved in shoving the lawmaker, one of whom was wearing an FBI vest.
Padilla was reportedly ushered out of the room after he told Noem that “you insist on exaggerating,” according to NBC Los Angeles.
The incident didn’t appear to bother Noem, who continued speaking with reporters without missing a beat.
“We are not going away,” Noem said, moments before Padilla was removed, according to Independent reporter Justin Baragona. “We are staying here to liberate this city from the socialists and the burdensome leadership that this governor and that this mayor have placed on this country and what they have tried to insert into the city.”
This is a developing story.