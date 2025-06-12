Skip Navigation
Edith Olmsted
Trump Team Lies About Attack on Democratic Senator

Democratic Senator Alex Padilla was forcefully removed from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s press conference. Now DHS is lying about one key detail.

Multiple men push Democratic Senator Alex Padilla out of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's press conference. A cameraman captures it all.
David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News/Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security is already lying about having Senator Alex Padilla forcefully removed from Secretary Kristi Noem’s press conference in Los Angeles Thursday.

In posts on X, the official DHS account and Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin released a statement attempting to justify wrestling Padilla to the ground and handcuffing him.

“Senator Padilla chose disrespectful political theatre and interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem,” the statement read.

“Mr. Padilla was told repeatedly to back away and did not comply with officers’ repeated commands. @SecretService thought he was an attacker and officers acted appropriately.”

But in a video of the altercation from Padilla’s office, the senator could be heard clearly identifying himself.

“Hands off! I’m Senator Alex Padilla, and I have questions for the secretary,” said the California Democrat as a security guard pushed him out of the room.

In a statement later in the day, Padilla confirmed that he hadn’t been arrested.

“I was not arrested. I was not detained. I will say this. If this is how this administration responds to a senator with a question, if this is how the Department of Homeland Security responds to a senator with a question, you can only imagine what they’re doing to farmworkers, to cooks, to day laborers out in the Los Angeles community and throughout California and throughout the country. We will hold this administration accountable.”

Edith Olmsted
Hegseth Refuses to Admit Courts Can Stop Him in Alarming Testimony

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth appears to think he has ultimate power when it comes to immigration enforcement.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth testifies in Congress.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth won’t say that a judge can order him to stop using federal forces for immigration enforcement.

A federal judge was set to hold a hearing Thursday after the court denied California Governor Gavin Newsom’s request for a temporary restraining order to prevent the Trump administration from using Marines and the federalized National Guard to “enforce immigration laws and other civil laws on the streets of our cities.”

While testifying before the House Armed Services Committee Thursday, Hegseth was asked point blank by Representative Ro Khanna whether he would abide by a potential federal district court ruling ordering him to end the use of federal forces in Los Angeles.

“Well, this is a pending—this is a pending situation,” Hegseth replied.

“Sure. Will you agree, though—it’s not my legal view, it’s not your legal view that makes the decision in America. It’s the federal judiciary,” Khanna continued. The California Democrat then repeated his question but still got no answer.

“What I will tell you is my job, right now, is to ensure that the troops we have in Los Angeles are capable of supporting law enforcement,” Hegseth said. “And we know that we’ve got the constitutional and statutory authority to do that.”

“That’s fine, but can you just assure us that you’ll abide by the decisions of the courts?” Khanna said.

“We’ve always looked to the decisions of the courts,” Hegseth replied, again evading the actual question.

“Well, the vice president has said that he doesn’t believe that the courts should be respected in military matters,” Khanna replied. JD Vance has previously said that a judge had no right to challenge a military operation.

“This is not my lane, but we also recognize that the way that the judiciary has expanded its powers during the Trump administration—” Hegseth said, echoing right-wing criticism of supposed judicial overreach.

Khanna asked whether Hegseth intended to abide by a ruling from the Supreme Court, and the district court before that.

“What I can say is we should not have local judges determining foreign polices or national security policies for the country,” Hegseth said.

This has become a common defense for lawlessness by the Trump administration, which has argued that the courts have no place in challenging practically any aspect of the president’s agenda, from deportations to tariffs. As desperate as members of the Trump administration are to dismiss federal judges as so-called “local,” they remain a crucial pillar in the country’s checks and balances, as set out in the U.S. Constitution.

Over the weekend, the Trump administration bypassed Newsom’s authority and deployed 4,000 National Guard troops and then 700 Marines to Los Angeles to assist ICE agents conducting sweeping immigration raids. Trump said Thursday that he deserved thanks for blatantly violating the state’s sovereignty, while Newsom has claimed that Trump’s latest efforts are the sign of severe mental decline,

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
Democratic Senator Violently Dragged Out of Kristi Noem Presser

California Senator Alex Padilla was kicked out of a press conference with the homeland security secretary, who declared Trump will soon “liberate” the state.

Senator Alex Padilla being forced out of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's press conference.
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

California Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed from a press conference in Los Angeles featuring Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday. The secretary was present to discuss recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in the area.

The lawmaker was manhandled out of the room as he attempted to ask Noem a question about ICE.

“I am Senator Alex Padilla,” he can be heard saying as two men grabbed him.

When he was pushed out of a pair of double doors, Padilla was heard shouting, “Hands off!” Multiple men were involved in shoving the lawmaker, before Padilla was handcuffed on the ground by three FBI agents.

Padilla was reportedly ushered out of the room after he told Noem that “you insist on exaggerating,” according to NBC Los Angeles.

The incident didn’t appear to bother Noem, who continued speaking with reporters without missing a beat.

“We are not going away,” Noem said, moments before Padilla was removed, according to Independent reporter Justin Baragona. “We are staying here to liberate this city from the socialists and the burdensome leadership that this governor and that this mayor have placed on this country and what they have tried to insert into the city.”

Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin reported that he and his team witnessed Padilla being “taken to the ground” and detained outside the room. Another angle of the incident showed an FBI agent warning the videographer that recording was not allowed in the hallway, citing FBI regulations.

“When I leave here I’ll have a conversation with him, but I think everyone would agree that wasn’t appropriate,” Noem said.

“When I leave here I’ll find him and visit and find out really what his concerns were. I think everybody in America would agree that that wasn’t appropriate, that if you wanted to have a civil discussion, especially as a leader, a public official, that you would reach out and try to have a conversation,” she added.

The lawmaker’s detention follows days of protests across Los Angeles, in which thousands of Angelinos have taken to the streets to visibly reject the Trump administration’s anti-immigration agenda.

Protesters have blocked off major freeways, trashed Waymos (self-driving cars), and organized outside City Hall and the Metropolitan Detention Center. In reaction, law enforcement officials shot rubber bullets and fired tear gas and flash bangs into crowds of civilians. The FBI added protesters suspected of throwing rocks at police cars to its Most Wanted list and issued an ominous threat Monday to intervene in the anti-Trump display without guidance from California or the White House.

Hours later, California sued the federal government to roll back Trump’s deployment of 4,100 National Guard members that state authorities said had not been authorized or requested to handle the protests. California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Trump’s decision as “illegal” and a “brazen abuse of power” that had only further “inflamed a combustible situation.

“When Donald Trump sought blanket authority to commandeer the National Guard. he made that order apply to every state in this nation,” Newsom said. “This is about all of us. This is about you. California may be first, but it clearly will not end here. Other states are next. Democracy is next.”

In another decision that nobody responsible for overseeing peace in Los Angeles wanted, Trump additionally deployed 700 Marines to the City of Angels, an initiative that Defense officials revealed Tuesday would cost U.S. taxpayers $134 million.

The president had also claimed that the Los Angeles Police Department had requested the White House’s assistance—a claim that Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell vehemently refuted.

Trump also endorsed threats to arrest Newsom when the California governor began to hit back, telling reporters that he’d “do it.”

This story has been updated.

Malcolm Ferguson
Newsom: Trump Is in Mental and Physical Decline

The California governor said the president is “not the same person that I dealt with just four years ago.”

Gavin Newsom looks smugly ahead
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Gavin Newsom

California Governor Gavin Newsom has claimed that his recent interactions with President Trump regarding his deployment of troops indicate that the president has deteriorated mentally and is unfit to serve. “He is not the same person that I dealt with just four years ago,” Newsom said.

Newsom, who has been sparring with Trump for days now over the latter’s unprecedented escalation of military force in Los Angeles, told Fox26 that the president couldn’t create a fully formed thought, and that he even saw him stumble.

“He also seemed to make up this idea that the National Guard did a great job last night, when they weren’t here,” a reporter posited to Newsom.

“They weren’t even deployed, and he claimed victory. He’s lost it. He hasn’t lost a step, and I saw him trip on the steps today,” Newsom replied. “He is not the same person that I dealt with just four years ago. And he’s incapable of even a train of thought. He’s making things up, and he’s putting people’s lives at risk. And he’s got a band of people that are complicit in this.”

Newsom’s accusation, while weighty, is one of many lobbed at the president over the past decade, especially as moments of physical slipup and mental confusion have increased. And while the governor has every right to communicate what he sees, he notably did not hold former President Joe Biden—who was obviously unfit— to the same standard less than a year ago, saying he would “never turn his back.”

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
Trump Blocks California E.V. Rules as He Fully Destroys States’ Rights

This isn’t just an attack on the environment. It’s an attack on every state.

Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order while seated at his desk in the White House.
Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The White House is once again defying the will of the people.

Donald Trump moved to overturn California’s electric vehicle mandate Thursday, marking the second instance this week in which the president has stretched his authority to advance his political agenda in the state.

California mandated a phaseout of gas vehicles and diesel trucks by 2035, citing benefits to public health and the environment. Eleven other states and Washington, D.C., followed suit. The plan required at least 35 percent of 2026 model vehicles sold within state bounds to be emissions-free, with that percentage growing to 68 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035.

The Golden State passed the laws under the authority of the 1967 Clean Air Act, on the basis that the state needed more power to handle its highly polluted air and car-dependent cities. But each state requires a waiver from the Environmental Protection Agency before the rules can actually take effect.

Trump’s signature on the congressional resolution revokes three of those waivers, issued during the Biden administration, effectively erasing the mandate.

“Under the previous administration, the federal government gave left-wing radicals in California dictatorial powers to control the future of the entire car industry,” Trump told reporters ahead of the signing.

“We officially rescue the U.S. auto industry from destruction by terminating California’s electric vehicle mandate,” Trump continued, claiming that the zero-emission phaseout had been a “disaster” for the country. “And they’re never coming back.”

California officials immediately hit back, filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration for intervening in state politics.

“Trump’s all-out assault on California continues—and this time he’s destroying our clean air and America’s global competitiveness in the process. We are suing to stop this latest illegal action by a President who is a wholly-owned subsidiary of big polluters,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement shortly after Trump signed the resolution.

Eight other states across the country joined the suit, including New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont, Massachusetts, Delaware, Oregon, Colorado, as well as Washington, D.C.

“Before today, over the past six decades, the EPA and Congress have never blocked any of California’s dozens of car and truck rules,” reported CalMatters.

Edith Olmsted
Hegseth All but Confirms Trump Plans to Take Greenland by Force

The defense secretary made some troubling remarks before Congress—even as a Republican representative tried to save him from himself.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth testifies before Congress.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth refused Thursday to answer a simple question about the Trump administration’s plans for Greenland, implying that the U.S. military has drawn up plans to take the country by force.

While testifying before the House Armed Services Committee, Republican Representative Mike Turner gave Hegseth the opportunity to clarify the Trump administration’s position on taking military action to acquire Greenland—but the secretary refused to deny rumors of a potential invasion.

“While you’re here, I just want to help you out because people try to twist your words,” said Turner. “You are not confirming in your testimony today that at the Pentagon there are plans for invading or taking by force Greenland, correct? That is not your testimony today?”

“All my testimony is, is that the Pentagon has plans for any number of contingencies,” Hegseth replied simply.

“It is not your testimony today that there are plans at the Pentagon for taking by force or invading Greenland?” Turner asked, sounding incredulous. “Cause I sure as hell hope that it is not your testimony—”

“We look forward to working with Greenland to ensure that it is secured from any potential threat,” Hegseth responded, still giving no clear answer.

Turner yielded his time back to the chair.

Hegseth’s position should only come as a surprise to those who still wish to believe that Trump is kidding about his fantasies of annexing the massive, mineral-rich Arctic island, which the president has claimed the U.S. absolutely needs to wrest from Denmark’s control in order to establish “international peace.”

But to the hammer Hegseth and his so-called “warrior ethos,” every problem seems to be a nail, and every acquisition a potential invasion. The Trump administration also previously asked the U.S. military to draw up options for retaking the Panama Canal, and Trump has said he wouldn’t rule out the use of military force to seize Greenland.

Hegseth’s revelation also comes just hours after the Danish government approved the construction of U.S. military bases on Danish soil. The Trump administration is also planning to move Greenland under the protection of its U.S. Northern Command, rather than the U.S. European Command—a symbolic change to incorporate the Danish territory.

The White House also has plans to conduct an expensive public relations campaign to convince Greenlanders that they actually want to be Americans.

Malcolm Ferguson
Donald Trump Is Writing Fan Fiction About the L.A. Protests

The president thinks California Governor Gavin Newsom should be thanking him, even though he didn’t do anything.

Trump makes sly expression
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Donald Trump

President Trump thinks Gavin Newsom should be thanking him for “saving his ass.”

“Los Angeles was safe and sound for the last two nights. Our great National Guard, with a little help from the Marines, put the L.A. Police in a position to effectively do their job. They all worked well together, but without the Military, Los Angeles would be a crime scene like we haven’t seen in years,” he wrote Thursday on Truth Social. “Governor Gaven NewScum had totally lost control of the situation. He should be saying THANK YOU for saving his ass, instead of trying to justify his mistakes and incompetence!!!”

Trump sent thousands of National Guardsmen and hundreds of Marines to L.A. without Newsom’s permission to quell anti-ICE protests, an unprecedented escalation that led to violent clashes between troops and civilians last Friday.

“Federal antagonization, through the presence of soldiers in the streets, has already caused real and irreparable damage to the City of Los Angeles, the people who live there, and the State of California,” Newsom said in a statement. “They must be stopped, immediately.”

The scene did not reach a point that necessitated the presence of the Guardsman and the Marines. Trump is not saving anyone here. He’s creating a spectacle of fear, siccing the military on his own citizens to frame Newsom as weak and indecisive and depict himself as strong and poised. And he spent $134 million in taxpayer dollars to do it.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
Andrew Cuomo Ad Deceptively Edits Photo of Zohran Mamdani

A campaign ad for Cuomo featured an edited photo of the new front-runner in New York’s mayoral race.

Zohran Mamdani walking in the New York City subway. He's at the Stop Bedford-Nostrand Avenues.
Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis/Getty Images

A pro–Andrew Cuomo super PAC released a mailer this week that modified the image of Zohran Mamdani, the progressive front-runner in New York City’s mayoral race, to appear as if he has a darker, longer beard.

The altered image of Mamdani, a New York state representative, appeared next to text on a mailer claiming that Mamdani “rejects” the police and capitalism. It also claimed that Mamdani “rejects Israel,” on the basis that the Ugandan-born Democratic Socialist supports a nonviolent Palestinian-led movement known as BDS that advocates for economic sanctions against Israel.

The advert also advertised Mamdani as a candidate who “rejects Jewish rights,” claiming that he “refuses to recognize Israel as a Jewish state.” It was developed by Fix The City Inc., whose largest donor is DoorDash, according to the New York City Campaign Finance Board and the group’s website.

Fix the City denied releasing the mailer.

“The mailer was proposed by a vendor; upon review it was immediately rejected for production and was subsequently corrected,” Liz Benjamin, a spokesperson for the group, told The New Republic. “We are disturbed that this was posted online without our consent.”

X Jacob N. Kornbluh @jacobkornbluh: Campaign mailer targeting Jewish voters by pro-Cuomo super PAC Fix the City says Mamdani “rejects Jewish rights” for refusing to recognize Israel as a Jewish state. (photo of mailer)

But the backlash was already underway.

“Andrew Cuomo is afraid he’ll lose, so his donors want you to fear me,” the assemblyman posted on X Thursday. “His SuperPAC just sent out a mailer that artificially lengthened and darkened my beard.

“This is blatant Islamophobia—the kind of racism that explains why MAGA billionaires support his campaign,” he added.

X Zohran Kwame Mamdani @ZohranKMamdani Andrew Cuomo is afraid he'll lose, so his donors want you to fear me. His SuperPAC just sent out a mailer that artificially lengthened and darkened my beard. This is blatant Islamophobia—the kind of racism that explains why MAGA billionaires support his campaign. (screenshot of Zohran Mamdani's photo, and the edited version side by side)

Mamdani’s connection to New York City’s Jewish community was challenged by a curveball during last week’s mayoral debate when he was asked, as a hypothetical mayor of New York City, if he would visit Israel.

“I believe you need not travel to Israel to stand up for Jewish New Yorkers,” Mamdani said. “That is what I’ll be doing as the mayor.”

Why Mamdani would be involved with sensitive foreign affairs as the local leader of New York is unclear, but the debate moderators did not appear privy to their own lack of rationale. Instead, they followed up by questioning Mamdani if he believed Israel had a right to exist.

“I believe Israel has a right to exist,” he said.

“As a Jewish state?” the moderator pressed.

“As a state with equal rights,” Mamdani replied.

Speaking with Fox 5’s Good Day New York in the wake of the debate, Mamdani clarified that he is “not comfortable supporting any state that has a hierarchy of citizenship on the basis of religion or anything else.”

The gross visual attempt to sway the voters of New York appears especially desperate on the heels of Mamdani’s surging numbers: A survey published late Wednesday found that—for the first time—Mamdani had actually topped Cuomo’s campaign, beating the ex-governor by 35 percent to 31 percent. The survey was conducted by Public Policy Polling for Democrat Justin Brannan’s city comptroller campaign.

Cuomo’s continued presence in the race nearly defies logic. The former New York  governor was forced to resign from his leadership position in 2021 after he was deemed too corrupt for Albany. Four years on, several major political backers, including a lobby of New York City landlords, have forced Cuomo back into the limelight, surging him toward a political comeback to Gracie Mansion despite his lagging popularity.

This story has been updated.

Edith Olmsted
Trump Brazenly Admits His Immigration Crackdown Is Hurting Farmers

Donald Trump knows exactly what he’s doing.

Donald Trump smiles while standing in front of troops. A sign at the top reads "This We'll Defend."
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Donald Trump just admitted that his administration’s massive deportation efforts are causing chaos for farmers—but he doesn’t care.

In a post on Truth Social Thursday, Trump took a moment to respond to criticism that his crackdown on undocumented immigrants was hurting multiple industries, including farmers.

“Our great Farmers and people in the Hotel and Leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, long time workers away from them, with those jobs being almost impossible to replace,” Trump wrote.

“In many cases the Criminals allowed into our Country by the VERY Stupid Biden Open Borders Policy are applying for those jobs. This is not good. We must protect our Farmers, but get the CRIMINALS OUT OF THE USA. Changes are coming!”

Trump managed to actually acknowledge that he had created a massive problem but then moved to blame Joe Biden for letting in criminals, who apparently want jobs on farms. Then he promised to do something but didn’t deign to delve into specific “changes.”

All of this comes as Immigration and Customs Enforcement has begun sweeping raids in rural California, where an estimated 255,700 farmworkers are undocumented, following a series of ICE arrests last week that sparked massive protests in Los Angeles.

Trump’s promise to get criminals out of the country is a massive lie. As part of the Trump administration’s inhumane crackdown on immigration, ICE has readily arrested U.S. citizens, deported families, and endangered sick children, leaving hollow promises to target individuals with criminal records in the rearview.

Malcolm Ferguson
Trump Is Stiffing the National Guard Soldiers He Sent to L.A.

As usual, Trump is refusing to foot the bill.

Protesters waving pro-immigration signs face off against National Guardsmen in Los Angeles
David McNew/Getty Images
National Guardsmen square off with protesters in Los Angeles

The thousands of National Guardsmen President Trump sent to Los Angeles in an authoritarian power play are working for free.

More than a dozen guardsmen told Military.com that they remain unpaid, as they have yet to receive official activation orders. Receiving such orders would allow them to receive pay, Tricare health benefits, and Department of Veterans Affairs eligibility. Without them, the troops dispatched aren’t getting anything.

Trump’s abrupt deployment of the guardsmen, against the wishes of Los Angeles’s mayor and California’s governor, circumvented executive norms and has resulted in thousands of soldiers who aren’t sure if they’ll be compensated for the work they’re doing. Guardsmen have also complained about their living conditions, as many of them are sleeping on cots at a Naval Base on the edge of Los Angeles.

Forcing people to work for no pay is very on brand for the president. He owes the city of Albuquerque nearly half a million dollars in unpaid safety fees for a 2019 rally. He did a similar dash in cities across the country, racking up millions of dollars in unpaid fees. Some places, like Nassau County, gave up on trying to bill Trump entirely and just ate the $1 million he owed them. Similar instances occurred in Eerie, Pennsylvania; Tuscon, Arizona; and Green Bay and Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin. “He’s welcome here, but we need to have our bills paid. Any expenses incurred by us for him being here, or we don’t really want him here,” Prairie Du Chien Mayor Dave Hemmer said last year. “We are a smaller city and if we incurred expenses like that, we expect to be reimbursed. Or we’d say, ‘Don’t come.’” In his private life as a businessman, Trump frequently refused to pay contractors—hundreds have claimed he stiffed them for completed work as a private citizen.

Now the guardsmen are getting the same treatment.

