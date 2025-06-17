TACO Trump Chickens Out on Major Immigration Flip
Donald Trump has decided he’s ok with hurting farmers, actually.
The Department of Homeland Security is reversing guidance sparing farms, hotels, and restaurants from immigration raids, less than a week after Donald Trump admitted just how destructive his sweeping deportation efforts were to those industries.
DHS officials gave the new guidance to resume worksite enforcement during a call to 30 ICE field offices across the country Monday morning, The Washington Post reported.
This new directive comes just days after Trump publicly acknowledged that his raids were ripping away some “very good, long time workers,” and that because those workers might be replaced by criminals, “we must protect our farmers.”
An official at DHS then instructed agents to “hold on all worksite enforcement investigations/operations on agriculture (including aquaculture and meat packing plants), restaurants and operating hotels.”
But it seems that economic policy isn’t the only area where Trump is liable to flip, and the raids will resume less than a week later.
It appears that the White House—namely Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who has demanded 3,000 immigration arrests a day—wasn’t totally behind the hold on worksite enforcement.
Two people familiar with Miller’s anti-immigration efforts told the Post that he’d opposed the pause, and ICE and Homeland Security Investigations field office supervisors had heard that the policy would likely be reversed Sunday because the White House didn’t support it, according to one person with knowledge of the reversal.
In a statement Monday, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said that there would be “no safe spaces for industries who harbor violent criminals or purposely try to undermine ICE’s efforts.”