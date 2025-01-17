Republicans Want to Punish Divorced People to Fund Tax Cuts
House Republicans are trying to find ways to save money.
Republicans are considering removing “head of household” as an option for filing status on U.S. tax returns as part of their plan to extend Donald Trump’s 2017 tax plan.
The House Ways and Means Committee released a menu-like list of possible options for funding the extension, which will likely benefit corporations and raise the national deficit by as much as $15 trillion. One solution would “eliminate the Head of Household filing status.”
The head of household status was designed to benefit single parents who take on the primary responsibility of caring for a dependent, allowing them to be charged lower rates on more income. For example, in 2025, the 12 percent tax bracket begins at $11,925 for single filers, but $17,000 for head of household filers, according to the Tax Foundation.
Some believe that this creates what is known as a “marriage penalty,” meaning that if you want to get married, your tax rate will increase. Well, it seems that’s just not going to work for the pro-family Republican Party, which is set on seeing all those unmarried cat women not-so-happily wed to hyper-masculine MAGA men!
But removing this status will likely hurt another group of vulnerable people: divorcees with children. It could be especially problematic for anyone considering getting a divorce, but trapped by financial circumstances.
The change could save as much as $192 billion over 10 years, according to the list.
That’s not the only bad money-making idea Republicans are mulling over: they also pitched raising the threshold for government funded free school lunches to save $3 million, taxing tuition scholarships, and cutting Medicaid matching programs, which could potentially cause states to cut benefits and restrict eligibility.