Everyone Hates Alina Habba So Much She’s About to Be Out of a Job

Alina Habba, Trump’s shamelessly biased personal lawyer, will soon be out of the job he gave her.

The president appointed Habba, who defended him in his hush-money and E. Jean Carroll defamation cases, as interim U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey in March. The role was for 120 days, allowing Habba to bypass Senate confirmation. But those 120 days are up next Tuesday, and all signs currently point to Habba not getting officially confirmed, as New Jersey Senators Andy Kim and Cory Booker have sworn to block her nomination.

A source close to the situation told The New Jersey Globe that Habba admitted to her staff on Thursday that she’s not sure what’s next. “I don’t know what’s going to happen, and I’m grateful for my time. This is an amazing office, and I hope I can stay,” she reportedly said.

The end of Habba’s DA tenure prevents one of Trump’s most ardent supporters from grasping even more power. Her history indicates that she would have only used her role to blindly carry out the president’s agenda.

In October, amid the tragedy of Hurricane Helene, Habba falsely claimed that the Biden-Harris administration left “babies floating in the water.” Fox News of all outlets checked her live on air. When Trump fell fast asleep during his own trial, Habba chalked it up to him having tired eyes. “President Trump, he reads a lot,” she said. “He’s been sitting there, as he’s forced to, at the threat of going to jail if he’s not sitting there, for what I assume would be a very mundane day.” She demonstrated a shocking lack of legal expertise at that same trial when she clearly misunderstood what “due process” entailed. And in March, she said that the thousands of military veterans that DOGE fired were simply unfit.

New Jersey seems to be safe from Habba’s sheer incompetence for the time being. Only time will tell if she remains in Trump’s orbit or fades into MAGA obscurity.