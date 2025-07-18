Is Trump’s Flip-Flop on Epstein Files Enough to Appease His Base?

A hacker has revealed that the Trump administration illegally deported dozens more people to El Salvador than they reported, and those additional people have not been seen or heard from since, according to 404 Media.

President Trump’s decision to deport more than 200 men on three planes to El Salvador’s CECOT megaprison in March was met with public uproar and a block from a federal judge, but to no avail. Many of those men had no criminal record whatsoever, and none of them received due process. Now, thanks to a hacker who infiltrated the flight manifests of GlobalX, the airline carrying out the deportation flights, we know that the Trump administration lied about the number of people on those planes, and we have no idea where they are. 404 Media has begun to publish the names.

“We have this list of people that the U.S. government has not formally acknowledged in any real way and we pretty much have no idea if they are in CECOT or someplace else, or whether they received due process,” said Together and Free executive director Michelle Brané, whose organization works with families of people detained by ICE and the Department of Homeland Security. “I think this further demonstrates the callousness and lack of due process involved and is further evidence that the U.S. government is disappearing people. These people were detained and no one knows where they are, and we don’t know the circumstances [… ] For almost all of these people, there’s no records whatsoever. No court records, nothing.”

She also added that the government’s secrecy has made it difficult to confirm if the hidden names on the flight registry actually made it on to the flight, and if they did, where they were taken after they landed.

“[The government is] not disclosing it and they’ve presumably been sent to a prison or sent somewhere by the U.S. government on a plane and have never been heard from since,” she said. “We have not heard from these people’s families, so I think perhaps even they don’t know.”

This revelation only underscores the disappearings and the lies that have come to define the Trump administration’s extrajudicial immigration crackdown. We went from looking for “the worst of the worst” to openly admitting to indiscriminate detainments and deportations based on racial profiling.