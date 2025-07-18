Pete Hegseth Announces Dangerous Expansion of ICE’s Powers

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is now allowing ICE to use U.S. military bases to detain undocumented immigrants as part of Donald Trump’s sweeping deportation efforts.

In a brief letter signed Tuesday, Hegseth approved Camp Atterbury in Indiana and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey “for temporary use by the Department of Homeland Security to house illegal aliens.”

Hegseth insisted that the policy would “not negatively affect military training, operations, readiness, or other military requirements, including National Guard and Reserve readiness.”

So, somehow having trangender people serve in the military affects readiness, but refashioning military facilities as internment camps doesn’t? In the case of both policies, the Trump administration is carrying out a wildly radical agenda that will only result in more human suffering.

It was first reported in May that Camp Atterbury was being considered as a possible detention facility, as immigration arrests in Indiana surged. The base, which is operated by the National Guard, was one of a dozen military bases that housed hundreds of Afghan refugees in its barracks starting in 2021.

In a statement Friday, Representative André Carson said he’d asked the federal government to confirm whether it intended to use the military training center in May, but received no reply. This week, the Indiana Democrat got his answer.

“I remain concerned on this use of Camp Atterbury given the deplorable and inhumane conditions at other ICE detention facilities nationwide,” Carson said in a statement, stressing the “alarmingly high rates” of detainee deaths during the second Trump administration. At least 12 people have died in ICE custody so far this year.