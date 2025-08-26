“Wake Up”: George Conway Issues Stark Warning About Trump
The conservative lawyer called out the president after the FBI raid on John Bolton’s house.
A high profile conservative lawyer is calling Donald Trump’s political strategy what it is: “authoritarianism.”
George Conway, the ex-husband of Trump’s first term adviser Kellyanne Conway, warned that Americans need to “wake up” to the Trump administration’s dangerous maneuverings, citing recent targets of Trump’s retribution campaign as evidence that the country’s typical backstops were caving to the president.
“You know, people don’t want to reach this conclusion: This is authoritarianism,” Conway told CNN Tuesday. “We have never seen anything like this in America.”
The well known attorney pointed to the FBI’s laser focus on John Bolton as an example. Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser turned vocal Trump critic, had his Maryland home raided last week by the federal bureau in what was described as a “national security investigation in search of classified records.”
Conway compared the raid to actions taken by authoritarian regimes throughout history, including the reign of Adolf Hitler in Germany and former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco.
“This is how it’s done,” Conway said. “And it may seem alarmist to Americans who enjoy … our lives here, a beautiful country, with so many things to do and so many ways to entertain ourselves.”
“It’s time for Americans to wake up,” he continued. “This is serious. Donald Trump … people may laugh at him because … he appears to be such a clown, but he’s profoundly dangerous because he has the power of prosecution. And every time he says something like this, Americans should take note.”
Bolton has repeatedly pissed off the MAGA leader since their time working together abruptly came to a close.
Over the last several years, the former national security adviser released a book about the inner machinations of Trump’s first term, claimed that Trump had become Russian President Vladimir Putin’s puppet, described the right-wing figurehead as a “fascist,” and claimed in March 2024 that Trump “hasn’t got the brains” to be a dictator.