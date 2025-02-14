JD Vance Escalates Conflict With Europe in Alarming Speech at Munich

“What I worry about is the threat from within, the retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values, values shared with the United States of America,” he added.

He went on to accuse European courts and officials of “canceling elections,” in a reference to Romania’s recent election and Germany’s upcoming election. Vance didn’t seem to notice the irony in any of his words, given his boss’s attempt to overthrow democracy on January 6, 2021.

The vice president criticized European leaders for being afraid of their own voters, in a nod to European far-right parties, such as the AfD in Germany, seeming to threaten a chilling of relations with governments whose ideologies differ from his and Trump’s.