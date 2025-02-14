JD Vance Escalates Conflict With Europe in Alarming Speech at Munich
The vice president lectured European allies at the Munich security conference, following days of troubling statements from the Trump administration on Russia.
Vice President JD Vance ripped European leaders in a speech at the Munich Security Conference Friday, extolling nativism and far-right politics while downplaying Russia as nothing to worry about compared to “the threat from within.”
Vance told the stunned audience composed of foreign leaders, business executives, and others connected with international security that “the threat that I worry the most about vis-à-vis Europe is not Russia, it’s not China, it’s not any other external actor.
“What I worry about is the threat from within, the retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values, values shared with the United States of America,” he added.
He went on to accuse European courts and officials of “canceling elections,” in a reference to Romania’s recent election and Germany’s upcoming election. Vance didn’t seem to notice the irony in any of his words, given his boss’s attempt to overthrow democracy on January 6, 2021.
The vice president criticized European leaders for being afraid of their own voters, in a nod to European far-right parties, such as the AfD in Germany, seeming to threaten a chilling of relations with governments whose ideologies differ from his and Trump’s.
“If you’re running in fear of your own voters, there is nothing America can do for you, nor, for that matter, is there anything that you can do for the American people who elected me and elected President Trump,” Vance said.
Hanging over the conference was Thursday’s attack in the German city, where a car driven by an Afghan immigrant ran into a crowd of people, injuring at least 28. Vance used the incident to bolster a nativist argument for restricting immigration.
“How many times must we suffer these appalling setbacks before we change course and take our shared civilization in a new direction?” Vance asked.
“If American democracy can survive 10 years of Greta Thunberg’s scolding, you guys can survive a few months of Elon Musk,” Vance said, downplaying a man currently threatening America’s democracy, as well as that of Germany, and drawing a false equivalence between a climate activist and the world’s richest man.
The vice president may think he struck a blow for the Trump administration’s worldview in Munich Friday, but he’s missing the hypocrisy of his own words. The Trump administration has so far rammed through executive orders instead of passing laws, gutted the federal workforce, undermined the right to a free press, and ignored the outcry from all Americans outside of the MAGA bubble.