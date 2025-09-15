MAGA’s Doxing War Over Charlie Kirk Is Already Going Off the Rails
There’s a huge flaw in MAGA’s efforts to dox people who allegedly belittled Charlie Kirk’s death.
MAGA has undertaken a doxing spree in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s death, targeting social media users who belittle the far right-wing activist—and even some who didn’t.
Taylor Lorenz’s User Mag reported Monday that an I.T. technician at Walmart had been wrongly linked to a social media account by doxers.
Ali Nasrati, 30, said he hadn’t posted anything about Kirk but was still publicly doxed over an account using his name and photograph that made posts mocking the right-wing activist, User Mag reported. This set off a tidal wave of threatening messages and phone calls, sending his mother and sister fleeing from their home and resulting in Nasrati getting suspended (with pay) from his job.
Other instances of doxing appear to have been prompted by unverified information. Ryan Fournier, the national chair of Students for Trump, was forced to walk back accusations of anti-Kirk comments against an elementary school teacher in Wisconsin. “Moving forward, we ask that all tips include as many details as possible—along with screenshots and supporting evidence. We must continue exposing individuals mocking Charlie Kirk’s death, but accuracy is critical,” he wrote on X.
On Sunday night, an anonymous website collecting reports of anti-Kirk “political extremism” said it had received more than 63,000 submissions. A disclaimer on the website, originally named “Expose Charlie’s Murderers” but rebranded Monday as the “Charlie Kirk Data Foundation,” claimed that it was “not a doxxing website.”
“We lawfully collect publicly-available data to analyze the prominence of support for political violence in the interest of public education,” the statement said. “We do not publish data which identifies individuals.”
Wired previously reported that the operators of Charlie’s Murderers were collecting reports of social media users celebrating or mocking Kirk’s death, and revealing their personal information.
To be clear, one doesn’t need to have mocked Kirk to land on the doxers’ list of offenders. All you need to do is acknowledge Kirk’s actual politics, and his legacy as a far-right Christian nationalist with a history of making racist, misogynist, and homophobic remarks.
“When they call Charlie Kirk a ‘Nazi’ or a ‘White Nationalist’ they mean all 77 million Americans who voted for Trump. They mean you,” the Charlie Kirk Data Foundation posted on X. “They think there’s a moral duty to kill these ‘Nazis.’ That means they want to kill you the same way they killed Charlie. Never forget that.”
Other far-right influencers posting people’s personal information on the internet include Laura Loomer and Chaya Raichik of Libs of TikTok. “THIS IS WAR,” Raichik declared Wednesday afternoon, before any authorities had any information about the identity of the alleged shooter.
If memes are any indication, the right-wing movement to oust private citizens over their remarks about Kirk may have been democratized. “Waiting for your arch nemesis at work to tweet something negative about Charlie Kirk so you can report them to HR and get them fired,” was the caption to one meme on Instagram shared by two popular meme accounts.