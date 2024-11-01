Watch: Trump Makes His Chilling Liz Cheney Comments so Much Worse

“She’s a war hawk. She kills people. She wanted uh, even in my administration, she was pushing that we go to war with everybody,” Trump said. “And I said that if you ever gave her a rifle, [indistinguishable] if you ever do that, she wouldn’t be doing too well.”

“If she had to do it herself, and she had to face the consequences of battle, she wouldn’t be doing it. So it’s easy for her to talk, but she wouldn’t be doing it,” Trump continued. “She’s actually a disgrace.”

Trump defends his Liz Cheney comments by amping up the incitement even further: "She kills people." pic.twitter.com/ObIwZsTm46 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2024

Trump also called Cheney a “disaster” and a “coward,” during his stop in Dearborn, Michigan, according to the Associated Press.