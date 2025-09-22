Karoline Leavitt Claims It’s Not Weaponization When Trump Does It
The White House press secretary tied herself in a knot trying to defend the president’s attacks on the Department of Justice.
Karoline Leavitt is performing mental gymnastics to justify President Trump’s crackdown on free speech.
“Going back to the president’s social media posts from over the weekend regarding the DOJ and his seeming frustration that they hadn’t taken action quickly enough,” a reporter raised during Leavitt’s Monday press briefing, “I wanna point to something the president said during his inaugural address: ‘Never again will the immense power of the state be weaponized to persecute political opponents. We will not allow that to happen.’ Is the president going back on his promise?”
“No. In fact the president is fulfilling his promise to restore a Department of Justice that demands accountability. It is not weaponizing the Department of Justice to demand accountability for those who weaponized the Department of Justice,” Leavitt replied, employing some weak verbal trickery to coat the lie she was telling.
Then she brought out the therapy language. “We are not going to tolerate gaslighting from anyone in the media from anyone on the other side who is trying to say that it’s the president who is weaponizing the DOJ.... You look at people like Adam Schiff, and like James Comey, and like Letitia James, who the president is rightfully frustrated [with]. He wants accountability for these corrupt fraudsters who abused their power, who abused their oath of office to target the former president.”
So according to Leavitt, anyone who was involved in trying to hold Trump accountable for anything in his past—Letitia James, who successfully sued him for fraud, James Comey, who didn’t drop an investigation Trump wanted him to as FBI director, Adam Schiff, who was a key figure in both of Trump’s impeachments—was just wrong. Trump, who in MAGA’s mind has never done anything to deserve that kind of legal scrutiny, should now have free rein to target them.
Leavitt is one again lying through her teeth. The president is weaponizing state power to politically persecute his opponents, and it isn’t just at the DOJ. He sicced FCC Chair Brendan Carr on ABC and Jimmy Kimmel last week, and made it clear that any negative reporting of him should be illegal.
“Ninety-seven, 94, 95, 96 percent of the people are against me in the sense of the newscasts, are against me.… They’ll take a great story, and they’ll make it bad,” Trump said on Friday. “See, I think that’s really illegal, personally.”
It’s clear that if anyone is doing the gaslighting here it’s Trump and Leavitt.