Andrew Cuomo Gets Torched From All Sides in NYC Mayoral Debate
The former New York governor took brutal hits from both Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa and Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani.
Throwing barbs was the name of the game in New York City’s mayoral debate, but one major player left the scene more battered than bruised: Andrew Cuomo.
The disgraced former governor’s presence on the stage practically unified both major political parties Thursday evening, as Cuomo faced condemnation from Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa as well as Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani.
Cuomo’s persistence in the race (despite the fact that he lost the Democratic primary) has only served to underscore the power of money in politics. Cuomo was forced to resign from the governor’s mansion in 2021 after he was deemed too corrupt for Albany. After his resignation, the Department of Justice determined Cuomo had sexually harassed 13 women over an eight-year period. But despite those facts, Cuomo continues to enjoy hefty financial backing from wealthy conservatives.
The details of Cuomo’s resignation were not lost on his opponents, who took the opportunity on New York City’s debate stage to remind Cuomo of his local reputation when he attempted to frame himself as the candidate who could end Donald Trump’s browbeating.
“The president is going to back down to you?” Sliwa said. “Andrew Cuomo, I know you think you’re the toughest guy alive, but let me tell you something, you lost your own primary. You were rejected by your Democrats. You have a difficulty understanding what the term ‘no’ is.”
“I agree with Curtis,” Mamdani said.
Mamdani, who is Muslim, also accused Cuomo of fanning Islamophobic sentiment during his bid, and pressed him on his failure to properly address Muslim communities in New York City, which comprise about 10 percent of New York’s population.
“It took Andrew Cuomo being beaten by a Muslim candidate in the Democratic primary for him to set foot in a mosque,” Mamdani said. “He had more than 10 years and he couldn’t name a single mosque at the last debate we had that he visited.
“It took me to get you to even see those Muslims as a part of this city,” Mamdani continued, emphasizing that Muslims want “equality” and “respect” like any other community.
But that’s not the only major scandal that New Yorkers remember Cuomo for: He also attempted to cover up his own bad policy that exacerbated New York’s nursing home deaths during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mamdani faced tough questions over his lack of experience in relation to his senior debate counterparts, but he made the difference between himself and Cuomo very clear.
“What I don’t have in experience, I make up for in integrity,” Mamdani told Cuomo. “What you don’t have in integrity, you could never make up for in experience.”