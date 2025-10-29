Trump Brags About Peace Deals—but Can’t Remember One of the Countries
Donald Trump, 79, fumbled while bragging.
It looks like President Donald Trump forgot about Armenia … again.
Speaking at a CEO lunch Tuesday night during the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea, Trump touted his efforts as a peacemaker, but didn’t appear to remember whom he’d actually brokered peace deals with.
“We saved millions and millions of lives with all of them. Azerbaijan … if you look at, if you look at.... Just take a look at that one. That was going on for, I think, 38 years,” Trump said.
“The two countries came in, and they were in the White House and they started off here, and they got closer and closer and closer,” Trump said, holding his fists out, before inching them back together.
“After an hour they were hugging each other and peace—it was amazing actually, it was beautiful to see,” he added.
This is at least the fourth time the 79-year-old has appeared to forget Armenia’s name.
During a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer last month, Trump repeatedly confused Armenia and Albania when speaking about the peace deal, and was subsequently mocked by world leaders. He had already made the same mistake while speaking on Fox News just a week before, and a conservative radio show the previous month.
The president also claimed Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin, the local autocrat who had been involved in prior ceasefire agreements, had lauded Trump’s efforts in ending the conflict.