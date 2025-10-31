JD Vance Snaps Over Backlash to His Comments on Wife’s Religion
The vice president seemed to imply his wife, Usha, was going to Hell because she isn’t Christian.
Vice President JD Vance had a social media meltdown Friday over the widespread backlash to his strange admission about wanting his wife to ditch her faith.
While appearing at a Turning Point USA town hall Wednesday, Vance said he harbored hopes that his wife, Usha, a Hindu, would be moved by the good word and become a late-in-life Catholic like him.
“As I’ve told her, and I’ve said publicly, and I’ll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends: Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I do wish that. Because I believe in the Christian gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way,” he said.
Many saw this as Vance rejecting his wife’s own religion and culture, including journalist Ezra Levant, who wrote on X: “It’s weird to throw your wife’s religion under the bus, in public, for a moment’s acceptance by groypers.”
But Vance didn’t like that one bit and took at X to cry “anti-Christian bigotry.”
“What a disgusting comment, and it’s hardly been the only one along these lines,” Vance wrote Friday. He claimed that the question was from someone “seemingly to my left,” and he’d felt compelled to answer honestly.
“Second, my Christian faith tells me the Gospel is true and is good for human beings,” he wrote.
Vance claimed that Usha had urged him to reengage with Christianity. “She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage—or any interfaith relationship—I hope she may one day see things as I do,” he wrote. “Regardless, I’ll continue to love and support her and talk to her about faith and life and everything else, because she’s my wife.
“Third, posts like this wreak of anti-Christian bigotry,” he wrote, misspelling “reek.” “Yes, Christians have beliefs. And yes, those beliefs have many consequences, one of which is that we want to share them with other people. That is a completely normal thing, and anyone who’s telling you otherwise has an agenda.”
But Christianity doesn’t teach followers to disrespect others’ beliefs. And Vance has a tendency to refashion Christian teachings to support his arguments, like the time he presented a bastardized version of Catholic doctrine to argue that Americans should turn on their neighbors.
Crucially, Turning Point USA isn’t exactly a breeding ground for cross-cultural understanding. Earlier this month, DOGE czar-for-a-day Vivek Ramaswamy came face-to-face with the rampant racism of the right wing at another Turning Point USA event in Montana.