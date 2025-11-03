Mike Johnson Plays Dumb About Trump Not Knowing Who He Pardoned

“Does that also concern you?” a reporter asked about Trump’s latest comments, citing Johnson’s previous arguments that all of Joe Biden’s pardons should be rendered “null and void.” House Republicans released a report last week on the previous administration’s alleged autopen use, though the report offered little in the way of actual evidence that the former president was unaware of any of his laws or pardons.

“I don’t know anything about that. I didn’t see the interview. You’re going to have to ask the president about that. I’m not sure,” Johnson said, before taking another question.

Johnson has been on a hot streak of responding to questions with “I don’t know” at his daily government shutdown press conference. The House speaker has conveniently forgotten how SNAP benefits got paid during the previous government shutdown, repeatedly claimed he hasn’t seen any videos of federal agents using excessive force against protesters or ICE arresting U.S. citizens, and even played dumb about who actually runs the government.