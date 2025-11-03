Mike Johnson Plays Dumb About Trump Not Knowing Who He Pardoned
The House speaker claimed he had not seen the viral clip of Donald Trump.
Mike Johnson just claimed he doesn’t know anything about President Donald Trump’s pardon of a cryptocryptocurrency billionaire—but don’t worry, Mr. Speaker, the president doesn’t know anything about it either!
During a press conference Monday, Johnson acted coy when asked about Trump’s 60 Minutes interview the day before. The president claimed he had no idea he’d granted a presidential pardon to Changpeng Zhao, the co-founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, just months after Zhao did the president’s family’s cryptocurrency a $2 billion favor.
“Does that also concern you?” a reporter asked about Trump’s latest comments, citing Johnson’s previous arguments that all of Joe Biden’s pardons should be rendered “null and void.” House Republicans released a report last week on the previous administration’s alleged autopen use, though the report offered little in the way of actual evidence that the former president was unaware of any of his laws or pardons.
“I don’t know anything about that. I didn’t see the interview. You’re going to have to ask the president about that. I’m not sure,” Johnson said, before taking another question.
Johnson has been on a hot streak of responding to questions with “I don’t know” at his daily government shutdown press conference. The House speaker has conveniently forgotten how SNAP benefits got paid during the previous government shutdown, repeatedly claimed he hasn’t seen any videos of federal agents using excessive force against protesters or ICE arresting U.S. citizens, and even played dumb about who actually runs the government.
When asked on 60 Minutes about pardoning Zhao, Trump replied: “OK, are you ready? I don’t know who he is. I know he got a four-month sentence or something like that, and I heard it was a Biden witch hunt.”
The president then launched into an extended rant that was cut from the official version, where Trump seemed to suggest the decision had really come from his sons, who were “involved in crypto much more” than he is. “I know very little about it, other than one thing. It’s a huge industry,” he said, adding, “So I am behind it 100 percent.”
Trump repeatedly conflated his “opinion” on Zhao with what he was “told” about the case. “I have no idea who he is. I was told that he was a victim, just like I was and just like many other people, of a vicious, horrible group of people in the Biden administration,” Trump claimed.
When host Norah O’Donnell noted that the U.S. government had accused Zhao of “significant harm to U.S. national security,” Trump replied simply: “The Biden government.”
Trump’s comments suggest that his sons may be calling the shots on presidential pardons to the benefit of World Liberty Financial, the decentralized finance platform that is majority owned by a Trump business entity. Trump has served as the company’s “Chief Crypto Advocate,” while Eric and Don Jr. are both Web 3 Ambassadors, and Barron Trump is a “DeFi Visionary.” Binance has repeatedly boosted and incentivized the use of USD1, WLFI’s stablecoin, a cryptocurrency that maintains a value of $1.
Binance provided WLFI with its first significant boon in May, when the platform accepted a shady $2 billion investment from Abu Dhabi–based MGX made in Trump’s stablecoin. That announcement followed an April meeting between Zachary Witkoff, son of special U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, who is a “promoter” of WLFI, and Zhao in Abu Dhabi where they discussed USD1.