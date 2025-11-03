Judge Cannon Ordered to Get Moving on Jack Smith’s Trump Report
The president’s favorite judge was called out by a panel of judges for slow-walking a case that would release the special counsel’s full report on Donald Trump.
Donald Trump’s favorite judge is dragging her feet on a report relating to the president’s classified document case, and a federal court is ordering her to get on with it.
A panel of judges on the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that Judge Aileen Cannon needs to rule on motions to release Volume II of special counsel Jack Smith’s report on the classified documents case within 60 days, noting an “undue delay” thus far. The initial motions were filed February 14 and February 25 by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University after Cannon blocked the report’s release days into Trump’s second term as president.
The petitioner also “filed notification on July 17 and July 10, 2025,” the ruling states, pointing out that Cannon let more than 90 days go by without ruling on the petition. In its petition, the Knight Institute argues that there’s no reason to keep the report secret any longer.
“This report is of singular importance to the public because it addresses allegations of grave criminal conduct by the nation’s highest-ranking official,” Jameel Jaffer, the institute’s executive director, said in a statement last month. “There is no legitimate reason for the report’s continued suppression, and it should be posted on the court’s public docket without further delay.”
It’s perhaps no surprise that Cannon is delaying things, after she seemingly went out of her way to protect Trump throughout the classified documents case. Not only did she try to toss the case out by ruling that Smith’s appointment as special counsel was unconstitutional, Cannon also entertained frivolous motions from Trump’s legal team designed to slow the case down and help him evade legal consequences. Her bias was pointed out by numerous legal scholars, and even from one of Trump’s former lawyers. Now Cannon has just 60 more days to keep one of the last pieces of the legal cases against Trump from the public.