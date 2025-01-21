Judge Cannon Hands Trump a Major Win on Day Two of His Presidency

While Cannon didn’t block the entire report, protecting a selected volume is certainly to Trump’s advantage. Appointed to the federal bench by Trump in 2020, Cannon presided over his classified documents case and helped the president every step of the way, drawing criticism even from Trump’s former lawyers.

Smith resigned from the Justice Department earlier this month and in November ended his cases on Trump’s 2020 election meddling and hoarding of classified documents. However, he wasn’t issued a preemptive presidential pardon by President Biden, unlike others, and may find himself targeted by Trump’s Justice Department.

The report is the last unresolved part of the federal criminal cases against Trump, which were rendered moot by his election victory in November. Thanks to the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity, Trump will likely never see any legal consequences from the crimes he allegedly committed, including his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. For the next four years, as Trump repeatedly stretches the law to his advantage, the public will ask what could have been done to hold him accountable after 2020.