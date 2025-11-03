Bernie Sanders: Caving to Trump Would Be “Betrayal” of Constitution

“This may be the most consequential moment in American history since the Civil War. We have a megalomaniacal president who, consumed by his quest for more and more power, is undermining our constitution and the rule of law,” Sanders wrote.

He also clarified that, unlike what Republicans say, this shutdown is not the Democrats’ responsibility to end. “In order to fund the government the Republican majority must negotiate with Democrats to move the budget forward. This is what has always happened—until now. Republicans, for the first time, are simply refusing to come to the table and negotiate.”

Speaking to his Democratic colleagues, Sanders wrote that he understands the pressure they’re under from constituents, but that they can’t forget that Republicans are receiving the same calls. “There is a reason why 14 Republican members of the House are on record calling for the extension of tax credits for the Affordable Care Act. Understandably, Republicans do not want to go home and explain to their constituents why they voted to double or, in some cases, triple healthcare premiums.”