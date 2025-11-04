MAGA Has Full-Blown Racist Meltdown as New York Set to Elect Mamdani
The worst people you know are straight-up panicking about Zohran Mamdani.
MAGA world is having a full-blown racist meltdown as New Yorkers are set to elect Zohran Mamdani as their next mayor.
Many of Mamdani’s loudest detractors invoked the September 11 attacks in the hours leading up to the election. “When you vote tomorrow, remember 9/11,” said one user, in a post that racked up 64,000 likes.
It’s a nonsensical comparison held together by sheer force of racism. Are they suggesting that 9-year-old Mamdani was in cahoots with Al Qaeda? Do they think he, somehow, would welcome this type of attack on the city he’s worked so hard to get a chance to govern?
Laura Loomer, the self-described “proud Islamophobe” who has the ear of the president, blamed Mamdani for bomb threats called in to polling places, saying they were “probably called in by Mamdani’s own Muslim jihadi voters.” Ah yes, the very normal “bomb my polling place in support of my currently winning candidate” strategy!
After posting a video of 9/11 with the caption, “WAKE UP NEW YORK!,” on Monday night, Tennessee Representative Andy Ogles on Tuesday afternoon posted a picture of Uganda, where Mamdani was born, managing to be racist toward the entire African country as well as Mamdani himself.
Meanwhile over on Instagram, Zionist actress Debra Messing, in what appears to be some sort of mania, has posted dozens of anti-Mamdani Instagram stories in the last 24 hours—including one that calls all Muslims scheming liars. “In Judaism and Christianity, we are commanded to speak the truth. In Islam, they are commanded to lie if it means spreading Islam.… Take a look at Mamdani. Apply that basic rule.… These two opposing civilizations cannot coexist.”
Just imagine if someone with 1.4 million Instagram followers said something like that about all Jews.
New Yorkers, understandably, have taken this racist fearmongering personally.
“As someone who grew up in New York during 9/11—who had family working in the city, and classmates pulled out of class because one of their parents had been killed in the attacks—let me just say this: a big, heartfelt FUCK YOU to anyone who dares exploit that trauma for cheap political attacks in a mayoral race,” progressive reporter Brett Meiselas posted.